Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to the ITV races on the Racing League card at Doncaster on Thursday evening.

Racing betting tips: Thursday August 4 5.40 William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League Race One

Mercurius Power is 4lb better in than for future handicaps after a victory and a narrow defeat at Sandown though was ridden by a 5lb claimer last time so is no better off. GALIAC landed a Class 2 handicap at Goodwood in May and scored again at Newmarket the following month. He again ran well back at Goodwood and today's extra furlong looks ideal. Antagonize is up 2lb for being beaten in a Class 6 handicap here last month but Barley completed a double when scoring here in April and was taking on much stronger company in the Britannia Handicap at Ascot next time. Jim Goldie's horses are in excellent form and Shine On Brendan has contributed four victories since May and any more rain would be in his favour.

Yaaser has been in fine form, scoring three times since April, though at a lower level. Tipperary Moon completed a double when landing a Class 4 handicap at Newmarket and a 3lb rise doesn't look excessive but Jessica Harrington has targeted this lucrative prize with PRINCESS RAJJ. She's been in good form since returning from a break, completing a double at Sligo and Listowel, and ran another very good race at Leopardstown last month. Fresh Hope looks a major threat having won here and at Leicester in-between a decent effort in the Sandringham Handicap at Ascot. Eight-times winner Marshall Dan is only 1lb higher than when landing a tough Sandown handicap in September despite continuing in good form.

Kiss N Cuddle started her winning run in a seller and has scrambled home in Class 5 handicaps in her last two starts and carries a penalty. X J RASCAL made a winning debut at Brighton but did even better when almost getting up at Goodwood despite missing the break completely. Compensation awaits as Lingfield winner Zakram was beaten at Kempton on Monday and this is much tougher. The latter's yard also run Twilight Tryst, an improving handicap debut winner at Nottingham. This is a tough race for a maiden and Machito is yet to win while The Toff has been a beaten favourite in his last two starts in maiden company.

Sound Of Iona counted two course victories in her hat-trick before caught right on the line over the track and trip last month. She's up another 4lb but can't be ruled out. Juan Les Pins was claimed after winning at Redcar and has gone from strength-to-strength for Mick Appleby, winning handicaps at Newbury and Nottingham comfortably. However, he's up 8lb and was ridden by a 5lb claimer last time so this is much tougher. QUEST FOR FUN's success at Thirsk has worked out well and he defied a 7lb rise in a better race at Ayr. Another 4lb rise is more than eradicated by his rider's claim and a hat-trick looks on the cards. Mojomaker has only won once but is getting closer to doubling his tally and was only beaten a neck over the course and distance last time. Lethal Nymph completed a double when scoring here in April and has continued to run well in strong company.

It's difficult to see past SPRING BLOOM (NAP) here as he has gone up 7lb for completing a Windsor double last week and can race off his previous mark as that was an apprentice race. Sir Henry Cotton was caught right on the line on his hat-trick attempt at Haydock and any further rain would be to his advantage. Mattice was staying on nicely over the extended 5f course at York and like Alligator Alley may be suited by an extra furlong. The Thin Blue Line has been very busy but thrives on racing and can get into contention again.

Fair Star is 2lb better in after scoring at Wolverhampton last week but prefers further. ANIMATO came here for the first time last month and beat three rivals with a bit in hand. This is tougher but he's in very good form and still on a fair mark so looks the one to beat. Scampi has a 5lb penalty for last week's comfortable victory at Epsom and should get into the action while Emaraty Hero looks certain to be thereabouts again after another fine run from this mark at York. Zealandia was having his first start for Ian Williams after arriving from France when landing an amateurs' race at York and it will be a surprise if he's not competitive while Nao Da Mais recorded the eighth win of his career at Wolverhampton and is only 3lb higher. 8.40 William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League Race Seven