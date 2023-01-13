Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Warwick and Kempton.

Simon Holt tips: Saturday January 14 1pt win Gentleman At Arms in 1.50 Warwick at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Cobblers Dream 2.40 Kempton at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Nestor Park in 3.00 Warwick at 17/2 (Sky Bet, Hills) 1pt win Glimpse Of Gala in 3.35 Warwick at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Saturday's ITV selections - Percussion 1.30 Kempton, GENTLEMAN AT ARMS 1.50 Warwick, Saint Calvados 2.05 Kempton, Ginny's Destiny 2.25 Warwick, COBBLERS DREAM 2.40 Kempton, NESTOR PARK 3.00 Warwick, GLIMPSE OF GALA 3.35 Warwick

Stamina will be vital in Saturday's Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase on ground described as 'Heavy' at Warwick, and NESTOR PARK could be the one to see out the slog best. From the bang-in-form Ben Pauling yard, the ten-year-old has looked increasingly in need of an extreme test and he made an encouraging reappearance at around this three-miles-and-five-furlongs trip on soft going at Haydock in November when finishing third, beaten just over three lengths, behind the improving stayer No Cruise Yet with Poppa Poutine (not disgraced at Cheltenham subsequently) just ahead of him.

Nestor Park kept galloping all the way to the line that day and his effort in last season's Mandarin Chase at Newbury (3m2f) when again finishing third behind Saint Palais and Gericault Roque, who are both rated much higher now, was a sound effort even if he was unable to live with the first two in the closing stages. One suspects that going left handed is important to Luca Morgan's mount, who won a maiden hurdle at Warwick earlier in his career, and he earned his current rating when scoring decisively at Newbury last February. Connections bypassed the Mandarin (for which he was entered) last month and it's possible that a decision was made to wait for this longer distance.

Earlier, GENTLEMAN AT ARMS has a shot at causing an upset in the eventmasters.co.uk Hampton Novices' Chase. Likely to start the outsider of four, the six-year-old boasted a hurdles rating as high as his rivals earlier in the season and, after chasing home Stag Horn in the Leamington Novices' Hurdle (2m5f soft) on this card last year, he showed that three miles was his trip when an excellent second to the smart Gelino Bello in the Grade One Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April.

Gentleman At Arms didn't shine in his first two races over hurdles this season but he made an encouraging chase debut at Leicester at the end of last month when finishing about 15 lengths third behind the now Cheltenham Festival bound Loughderg Rocco and the 140-rated Unexpected Party. That was a much better effort than it looked on paper as the two-and-a-half mile trip on good ground at Leicester would have been a sharp enough test, and Ciaran Gethings' mount was really motoring up the run-in. This step back up to three miles should be ideal and I believe the market under-estimates his chance.

Later on, the improving GLIMPSE OF GALA could out-stay her rivals under ideal conditions in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Charlie Longsdon's mare takes on the boys after a grinding defeat of her previous Ascot conqueror Coquelicot at Kempton (3m soft) just after Christmas but was second in an open handicap at Aintree in October after which she would have been less well suited by the good ground in the Ascot contest. Glimpse Of Gala, aboard whom young Bradley Roberts again claims 7lb, is a course winner having out-stayed her rivals over two-miles-and-five furlongs here last December, and the handicapper says she has improved by over a stone since. This is certainly a step up, and the Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad is potentially well handicapped on this return to hurdling, but she seems to be thriving.

In addition to four races at Warwick, ITV4 will feature three good quality contests at Kempton where COBBLERS DREAM bids to repeat last year's win in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.