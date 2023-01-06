Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Sandown and Wincanton with Snow Leopardess fancied in the Veterans' Final.

Simon finished +93.95pts in profit in 2022 after finding regular winners throughout the year

The top tipster is on hand to guide you through the ITV action for every meeting on the channel

Simon Holt tips: Saturday January 7 1pt win Grey Diamond in 1.50 Sandown at 5/2 (General) 1pt win Another Crick in 2.05 Wincanton at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Ukantango in 2.25 Sandown at 50/1 (General) 1pt win Snow Leopardess in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's ITV selections - Gemirande 1.15 Sandown, Elixir De Nutz 1.30 Wincanton, GREY DIAMOND 1.50 Sandown, ANOTHER CRICK 2.05 Wincanton, UKANTANGO 2.25 Sandown, SNOW LEOPARDESS 3.00 Sandown, Chianti Classico 3.15 Wincanton, Djelo 3.35 Sandown

The ITV cameras focus on eight races on Saturday at Sandown and Wincanton with the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Hurdle, at the former venue, being the highlight of the day. It is impossible to believe there could be anything in the field to match last year's winner Constitution Hill, but the race has produced a more competitive contest than is normally the case, and UKANTANGO looks over-priced given that he may well improve for softer ground. Olly Murphy's three-time winner has been completely ignored by the bookmakers despite the fact that, on official ratings, he has very little to find with the more fancied runners.

Indeed, Ukantango's form appears pretty solid; he was outpaced at Cheltenham (not many hurdles jumped due to low sunlight) last time before making a race of it with the previous course winner Fennor Cross with two previous winners in third and fourth while his earlier success at Wetherby has worked out well with the third and fourth both winning subsequently. Both those runs, and his two previous victories in a bumper at Stratford and a novice hurdle at Aintree were on good or good to soft ground, but Aidan Coleman's mount has a noticeably high knee lift with both his front legs and it is hard to believe he won't be suited by the much easier going on offer here. Sandown's hurdles course can often be a slog and it is essential that a horse can handle the ground conditions.

Earlier, there is a slight worry that the going might place too much emphasis on stamina for GREY DIAMOND in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Chase, but this course and distance winner has a compelling chance on his latest run. Often a free-going type, he is probably best held onto these days and, after a ten month absence, Sam Thomas's gelding produced a fine effort at Cheltenham in November when only losing second in the dying strides behind Amarillo Sky and Fugitif.

The latter pair have both backed up their efforts subsequently; Amarillo Sky won again at Newbury and is now 11lb higher in the ratings while Fugitif bolted up at Chepstow on Welsh Grand National day earning a 10lb rise and is now 12lb higher than the mark he ran off at Cheltenham. Despite being beaten just over three lengths in that race, Grey Diamond is now just 2lb higher and returns to the sort of rating he earned when winning at Sandown in March, 2021. In the popular Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Final, SNOW LEOPARDESS can take some beating if improving on her reappearance in the Becher Chase at Aintree where she jumped superbly and had every chance approaching two out before fading into eighth looking as if the run was just needed. Effectively, that was the grey mare's first race of the season as she was quickly pulled up at Warwick just over two weeks earlier when slipping into the first fence causing Aidan Coleman to lose one of his irons.

After victory in last season's Becher Chase, the second of three victories in 21/22, Snow Leopardess was fancied for the Grand National in April but never travelled as she can and was pulled up before the end of the first circuit.

Whatever went wrong that day, she has clearly recovered and three miles with plenty of cut in the ground round here could prove ideal if now at full fitness against her fellow veteran stayers. For one other selection, ANOTHER CRICK is fancied to repeat last year's win in the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase at Wincanton. The ten-year-old can race off a 3lb lower mark this time and ran better than the result suggests in third behind Fast Buck and Galop De Chasse at Lingfield just over two weeks ago when he kept on into second early in the home straight and was then hampered by a faller at the second last.