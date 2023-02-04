Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Sunday's ITV action from Leopardstown and Musselburgh.

Recommended bets, Sunday February 5 1pt win Bringbackmemories in 1.22 Musselburgh at 5/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Maskada in 2.40 Leopardstown at 8/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Striking Out in 3.03 Hereford at 7/4 (Bet365) 1pt win Garde Des Champs in 4.25 Musselburgh at 11/2 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sunday's ITV selections: BRINGBACKMEMORIES 1.22 Musselburgh, Mighty Potter 1.40 Leopardstown, Fidelio Vallis 1.55 Musselburgh, Blue Lord 2.10 Leopardstown, Toothless 2.25 Musselburgh, MASKADA 2.40 Leopardstown, Honeysuckle 3.10 Leopardstown, Facile Vega 3.40 Leopardstown

THE ITV4 covered card at Musselburgh on Sunday begins with an intriguing bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle in which the course and distance winner BRINGBACKMEMORIES whizz in again. An inspired purchase out of a claimer at Roscommon in August, this son of Iffraaj has taken extremely well to hurdling for Irish handler John McConnell and, after placed efforts at Down Royal and Sedgefield, he ran out a 15 length winner here on New Year's Day. It was difficult not to be impressed with Bringbackmemories on January 1st as he was exceptionally quick over his hurdles and showed a very determined attitude to, in the end, win very comfortably from the previous Newcastle winner Cabrakan with the rest well beaten off.

Up against the Paul Nicholls-trained Afadil, Huntingdon winner Fils De Roi and Harry Derham's recent Wetherby scorer Shared, this race certainly demands more but course form at Musselburgh can be very important and Ryan Mania's mount will make them all go. The other two ITV4 races at the Scottish course comprise a very tricky bet365 Scottish Champion Chase and the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle in which the Nicholls-handled Toothless may prove hard to beat at cramped odds. But, later on, GARDE DES CHAMPS is fancied to win for the first time in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle. This Keith Dalgleish-trained seven-year-old was second to the smart Thunder Rock over this course and distance just over a year ago and, after a few breathing issues, he returned to something like that form when caught close home by the promising Clear White Light at Doncaster last month.

The first two finished eight lengths clear of the third, and previous winners finished fourth and fifth, suggesting the form could be strong, and Dalgleish won this race last year with I’m To Blame. ITV4 viewers will also be treated to some splendid action at Leopardstown featuring several Grade One contests and a typically competitive renewal of the Bulmers Leopardstown Chase in which MASKADA can follow-up her win at Limerick just after Christmas.

Formerly with Stuart Edmunds, the daughter of Masked Marvel produced a career-best effort that day when comfortably beating the subsequent Fairyhouse winner Rebel Gold by nearly three lengths, Maskada, a four-time winner in Britain, has improved throughout her career and, while raised 9lb for Limerick, Rebel Gold is now 11lb higher after a comfortable defeat of the very useful Dunvegan next time. Likely favourite Indigo Breeze also appears well handicapped having been narrowly beaten by The Real Whacker in a novice chase at Cheltenham in November. The winner zoomed in again on the same course subsequently on a return to Prestbury Park and may now be aimed at the Gold Cup. At Hereford, STRIKING OUT can confirm the favourable impression of a fast-finishing second to Fire Dancer on his chasing debut at Ludlow last month in the Jacob Cooper Handicap Chase.

While never quite getting to a clearly well-handicapped rival, the nine-year-old really caught the eye having jumped the final fence four lengths behind on his first outing since June. The Rich Ricci-owned winner was disappointing against much tougher opposition at Cheltenham subsequently, but that race may have come too soon and the lightly-raced selection looks open to further improvement here especially as he won at Hereford over hurdles from the now 125-rated Rathmacknee. Off 107, Striking Out could be thrown in and may take plenty of beating in the hands of David Noonan for trainer Henry Oliver who scored with Skinflint at Chepstow on Friday.