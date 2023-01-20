Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Lingfield and Haydock with eight races scheduled for ITV3.

Simon finished +93.95pts in profit in 2022 after finding regular winners throughout the year

The top tipster is on hand to guide you through the ITV action for every meeting on the channel

Simon Holt tips: Saturday January 21 1pt win Rocking Ends in 12.27 Lingfield at 11/2 (Hills) 1pt win Catch My Breath 1.02 Lingfield at SP 1pt win Gardener in 3.40 Haydock at 11/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's ITV3 selections: Poetic Music 1.30 Haydock, Paris Lights 1.37 Lingfield, Epatante 2.05 Haydock, Million Thanks 2.12 Lingfield, Fontaine Collonges 2.40 Haydock, Purple Ribbon 2.47 Lingfield, Stellar Magic 3.10 Haydock, Strong Power 3.22 Lingfield.

After a schedule rejig eight races are now on ITV3 and those selections are above, but my three bets for Saturday afternoon come either side of the terrestrial TV coverage. After much drainage work on the steeple course, the management at Lingfield Park will be hugely disappointed that the weather has affected the second Winter Millions Jumps weekend, but Saturday's polytrack fixture is, at the time of writing, the only afternoon meeting sure to go ahead with world-class jockey Ryan Moore the star attraction taking four mounts for Newmarket handler George Boughey. The Moore-Boughey combination will have bookmakers playing very carefully, especially as one of the country's brightest young trainers has been in terrific form during the winter sitting behind only Mick Appleby in the all-weather championship table. However, value may not be readily available especially if the progressive Ehteyat wins the opener thereby increasing liabilities with regard to multiple bets. Thirty-five minutes later, Pocket The Packet (Moore/Boughey) will bid for a sixth victory since October in the talkSport Powered By Fans Handicap but, in a competitive field, ROCKING ENDS takes the eye after romping home at Southwell just over a month ago.

Trying this trip of six furlongs for the first time that afternoon, Brett Johnson's grey made all the running by just over two lengths from subsequent winner Elegant Charm with Glorious Angel (twice successful since) back in fourth, Cariad Angel (won next time at Wolverhampton) fifth and Pocket The Packet, who won over seven furlongs at Lingfield just over a week ago, finishing sixth.

Considering the way that form has worked out, a 6lb rise for Rocking Ends looks reasonable enough and he can meet Pocket The Packet on 4lb better terms here. One suspects that Johnson has long had a high opinion of this attractive son of Havana Grey as, after scoring at Salisbury last May, he was sent into battle in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot (finishing midfield) before winning a novice event over five furlongs at Lingfield. The Southwell win confirmed that six furlongs is now his trip and, while Huberts Dream, The Xo and Harry Brown are all likely improvers too, William Carson's mount looks capable of a good deal better. In the following Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Classified Stakes, the booking of bang-in-form apprentice Billy Loughnane takes the eye aboard the dual course-and-distance winner CATCH MY BREATH.

Loughnane has quickly made a name for himself in recent weeks and currently has a terrific strike rate of around 26% suggesting that his 7lb allowance is an enormous advantage. Another grey, Catch My Breath has been well beaten in recent starts but at distances between a mile-and-a-quarter and a mile-and-a-half whereas this distance of a mile has always been his optimum trip. The seven-year-old's rating has dropped from a peak of 74 to 48 and it is only since his last outing at Southwell that he has become qualified for 0-50 contests such as this while he won off 55 at Yarmouth last May, and was later a fast-finishing second off 58 over seven furlongs on this course. Notionally, Loughnane's 7lb claim gives him a great chance at these weights receiving 11lb from the penalised recent course and distance winner Recuerdame. Meanwhile, Moore and Boughey team up again with the ex-Irish course and distance winner Paris Lights and the ex-French-trained All The King's Men in the next two races by which time it's possible the layers will be in full retreat.

The Peter Marsh meeting at Haydock needs to pass a morning inspection and, should it get the thumbs up, conditions are bound to be very searching indeed on ground described as 'Heavy'. Such a test would be no problem for GARDENER in the concluding Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Handicap Hurdle as the seven-year-old ploughed through similar conditions at Leicester just after Christmas when making all the running from previous winner Red Dirt Road.