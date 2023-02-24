Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's televised action from Kempton, Newcastle and Lingfield.

Recommended bets, Saturday February 25 1pt win Notre Belle Bete in 2.40 Lingfield at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Clondaw Castle in 3.00 Kempton at 9/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt win Kitty's Light in 3.25 Newcastle at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's ITV selections: ITV Selections: Miss Nay Never 1.30 Lingfield, Scriptwriter 1.50 Kempton, Lord North 2.05 Lingfield, Solo 2.25 Kempton, CLONDAW CASTLE 3.00 Kempton, KITTY'S LIGHT 3.25 Newcastle, Hansard 3.40 Kempton

After a quiet winter, Christian Williams struck big-race winning form with Cap Du Nord at Ascot last weekend, and the Glamorgan trainer will have the bookies treading carefully ahead of the latter’s quick reappearance at Kempton on Saturday in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase which he won last year from his Vertem Eider Chase-bound stable companion Kitty's Light. Under a 5lb penalty, Cap Du Nord still looks well handicapped - and the booking of promising 5lb conditional Cian Quirke (20 winners in Ireland) could be a shrewd move - as the gelding can still run off 135, the mark to which he was raised after his victory 12 months ago, and that’s 7lb less than when he finished fifth to CLONDAW CASTLE in 2021.

The latter, for whom three miles round Kempton on ground not too soft is probably a perfect scenario, showed that he is no back number when chasing home the much improved Pic D'Orhy, again at Kempton, over two and a half miles last month on his first outing for more than a year. The re-opposing Saint Calvados was five lengths behind him in fourth.

After winning this race two years ago, Clondaw Castle was given some stiff tasks in Graded company and, while not completely disgraced, he is better cast in handicaps. It would be a good training performance by trainer Tom George to get him back, but the fire still seemed to be burning brightly enough on that comeback run.

At Newcastle, KITTY'S LIGHT and Jack Tudor (who rode Cap Du Nord last week) leap off the page. This bottomless and relentless seven-year-old showed signs that a return to form was imminent at Kempton (3m) last time when he stayed on into third behind the runaway winner Annsam (fourth placed Tile Tapper won at Carlisle earlier in the week), and he has dropped 12lb down the ratings this season. What makes Kitty's Light look such a strong contender over the extended four miles and a furlong trip of the Eider is his performances in similar events and, in just three attempts beyond three-and-a-quarter miles, he has twice been placed in the bet365 Gold Cup and also finished second to his smart stable-companion Win My Wings in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last April.

On the latter occasion, he ran off 143 before finishing third behind Hewick off 145 at Sandown three weeks later. Here he can run off 132 and the unusually dry weather conditions in the north of England recently means that the ground (unlikely to be much worse than good to soft) should really suit him. I was commentating at Newcastle on Wednesday and Thursday this week; there was a smattering of rain on Wednesday but Thursday was sunny and dry. Looking at the betting, Kitty's Light has not been missed by the layers and he probably won't appeal to value hunters, but his qualifications for this stern test seem compelling.

At Lingfield, in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap, the Andrew Balding-trainer NOTRE BELLE BETE should go close after a winter break. David Probert's mount has the same rating on all-weather and turf, but seems much more at home on an artificial surface and won three times early last year over this course and distance (when a short-priced favourite), in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton and then at Kempton off his current mark of 92.