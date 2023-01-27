Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Cheltenham Trials Day and Doncaster.

Recommended bets, Saturday January 28 1pt win Fugitif in 1.50 Cheltenham at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Diskco Des Plages in 3.07 Uttoxeter at 6/1 (Hills) 1pt win Ga Law in 3.15 Doncaster at 3/1 (Hills) Saturday's ITV selections: Edwardstone 1.20 Cheltenham, Boothill 1.35 Doncaster, FUGITIF 1.50 Cheltenham, Epatante 2.05 Doncaster, Noble Yeats 2.25 Cheltenham, Mahons Glory 2.40 Doncaster, Gellino Bello 3.00 Cheltenham, GA LAW 3.15 Doncaster, Rock My Way 3.35 Cheltenham Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

GA LAW, the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, is rated a future Cheltenham Gold Cup candidate by his connections, and can prove too classy for his rivals under top weight in Saturday's Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster. This is the seven-year-old's first attempt beyond two-and-a-half miles but everything about that latest victory suggested that further is going to suit him as he got into the race very late in the day before staying on strongly up the Cheltenham hill. The form looks pretty solid with the runner-up French Dynamite running well behind the high class Fakir D'Oudairies at Thurles last weekend while Midnight River (third) and Il Ridoto (fourth) finished first and fourth respectively in another hot handicap chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Ga Law could have returned to the same course on Saturday but seems to prefer dryish ground which should be on offer on Town Moor, and there is even the chance that watering may be needed in the home straight.

Sky Bet Chase | Jamie Snowden on Ga Law

His career in this country since arriving from France at the beginning of 2020 has been one of continued progress and, before the Paddy Power, he again looked in need of more ground when third behind Riders Onthe Storm and Hitman in the Old Roan Chase (2m4f) at Aintree where he was returning from a lengthy absence. Patience seems to be paying off for this exciting chaser who has Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup entries in March. A tremendous nine-race card at Cheltenham featuring the Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase (carried over from Ascot's abandoned meeting last Saturday), the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase and the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle survived an inspection on Friday lunchtime but officials will take another look at 7.30am on raceday.