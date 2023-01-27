Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Cheltenham Trials Day and Doncaster.
1pt win Fugitif in 1.50 Cheltenham at 9/2 (General)
1pt win Diskco Des Plages in 3.07 Uttoxeter at 6/1 (Hills)
1pt win Ga Law in 3.15 Doncaster at 3/1 (Hills)
Saturday's ITV selections: Edwardstone 1.20 Cheltenham, Boothill 1.35 Doncaster, FUGITIF 1.50 Cheltenham, Epatante 2.05 Doncaster, Noble Yeats 2.25 Cheltenham, Mahons Glory 2.40 Doncaster, Gellino Bello 3.00 Cheltenham, GA LAW 3.15 Doncaster, Rock My Way 3.35 Cheltenham
GA LAW, the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, is rated a future Cheltenham Gold Cup candidate by his connections, and can prove too classy for his rivals under top weight in Saturday's Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster.
This is the seven-year-old's first attempt beyond two-and-a-half miles but everything about that latest victory suggested that further is going to suit him as he got into the race very late in the day before staying on strongly up the Cheltenham hill.
The form looks pretty solid with the runner-up French Dynamite running well behind the high class Fakir D'Oudairies at Thurles last weekend while Midnight River (third) and Il Ridoto (fourth) finished first and fourth respectively in another hot handicap chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.
Ga Law could have returned to the same course on Saturday but seems to prefer dryish ground which should be on offer on Town Moor, and there is even the chance that watering may be needed in the home straight.
His career in this country since arriving from France at the beginning of 2020 has been one of continued progress and, before the Paddy Power, he again looked in need of more ground when third behind Riders Onthe Storm and Hitman in the Old Roan Chase (2m4f) at Aintree where he was returning from a lengthy absence.
Patience seems to be paying off for this exciting chaser who has Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup entries in March.
A tremendous nine-race card at Cheltenham featuring the Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase (carried over from Ascot's abandoned meeting last Saturday), the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase and the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle survived an inspection on Friday lunchtime but officials will take another look at 7.30am on raceday.
It is difficult to find value in the graded races but FUGITIF can prove hard to beat in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase.
The Richard Hobson-trained eight-year-old has taken his form to a new level this season, and was hugely impressive on Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow when slamming Golden Whisky by five lengths while his previous Cheltenham second to Amarillo Sky over just two miles was boosted when the Clarence House Chase bound winner scored again next time at Newbury.
In addition, the Cheltenham third Grey Diamond looked a possibly unlucky loser next time when falling two out at Sandown.
Fugitif has gone up 10lb for his Chepstow win but could have won by much further and, if in the same form, it is difficult to see what might stop him while, as with Ga Law, connections are hopeful of further progress into a higher grade.
At Uttoxeter, DISCKO DES PLAGES, a stable companion of the progressive Fugitif, can gain consolation for an unfortunate defeat over the course and distance in November by taking the Paul Wainwright Superarms 60th Birthday Celebrations Handicap Chase.
On that seasonal debut, the ten-year-old travelled best all the way round and, having hit the front looking likely to go clear, he fell at the third last. That form has worked out fairly well subsequently with the winner Boys Of Wexford and runner-up Good Work now 10lb and 5lb higher respectively in the ratings whereas Diskco Des Plages can run off the same mark of 97.
Lightly raced these days, Paul O'Brien's mount has slipped down the weights and was second off 108 at Uttoxeter a couple of seasons ago.
Published at 1455 GMT on 27/01/23
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.