Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's action from Ascot and Haydock.

Recommended bets, Saturday February 18 1pt win Phoenix Way in 2.25 Ascot at 5/1 (General) 1pt win Fontaine Collonges in 2.40 Haydock at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Fifty Ball in 3.00 Ascot at 10/1 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's ITV selections: ITV Selections: Bold Endeavour 1.50 Ascot, Erne River 2.05 Haydock, PHOENIX WAY 2.25 Ascot, FONTAINE COLLONGES 2.40 Haydock, FIFTY BALL 3.00 Ascot, First Street 3.12 Wincanton, Fakir D'Oudairies 3.35 Ascot

A return to Ascot provides PHOENIX WAY with strong claims in Saturday's LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase. The lightly-raced ten-year-old produced the two best runs of his career on the Berkshire course last season, chasing home a top-form Annsam in the Silver Cup in December over this three miles trip before accounting for Fanion D'Estruval a month later over three furlongs shorter. Watching his last two starts at around two-and-a-half miles, Phoenix Way shapes as if three miles is now going to be his best distance as he couldn't go with the leaders in the home straight in the race won easily by Fugitif at Chepstow over Christmas and then, after a mid-race jumping error, he kept on into fourth behind Il Ridoto and Fugitif at Cheltenham.

That last effort suggested a return to form may be imminent and, back on the same mark as when winning on this course just over a year ago - and with Lorcan Murtagh taking off an additional 3lb - Harry Fry's gelding is set fair for a big run. Fry also fields the stout-staying Revels Hill who was second to that first-time-out specialist Your Darling at Ascot (2m5f) in November before looking all about stamina when fourth behind Quick Wave in the London National at Sandown. This stiff course should suit him.

Later on, FIFTY BALL, another horse who has shown a liking for the course, is fancied to return to form in the Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle. Gary Moore's gelding is unbeaten in two hurdling starts here and is just 1lb higher for beating Sizable Sam in a small field over two-miles-and five furlongs last March.

After finishing a fine second in the 2021 Betfair Hurdle (off 3lb higher than now), Fifty Ball was given a rating of 135 so his mark of 128 here with the excellent Niall Houlihan taking off 3lb appears well within his compass. He has to bounce back from making little show in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle on last month's reappearance but, completely unfancied that day in an attritional contest (only four of 20 runners finished), the race would probably have been needed. Moore's handicapper's invariably improve for a run, and the yard's runners have been flying this week.

At Haydock, it looks like there should be enough rain for FONTAINE COLLONGES in the Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase. The mount of Charlie Deutsch is the first pick of three chances for trainer Venetia Williams who has landed this prize twice in recent years with Rigadin De Beauchene and Yala Enki.