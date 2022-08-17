Andrew Asquith casts his eye over the action on ITV on Day 2 of York's Ebor Festival, recommending two bets.

Andy tipped three winners on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival including CHALDEAN (7/2)

Racing betting tips: Wednesday August 18 1pt win Tyrrhenian Sea in 3.00 York at 12/1 (William Hill, BoyleSports) 1pt win Tuesday in 3.35 York at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

DRAMATISED – 1.50 York

There were talks of DRAMATISED contesting the Nunthorpe Stakes following her impressive win in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, but this looks the smart play and she is fully expected to take full advantage. She looked a smart filly when making a winning debut at Newmarket in April and more than confirmed that impression with her Royal Ascot success, running out a decisive winner and recording an excellent timefigure in the process. Dramatised hasn’t been missed in the market, but she stands out on form, and arguably remains with the most potential of these. She has to shoulder a 3 lb penalty, but she looks for all the world a Group 1 filly in the making, and she promises to be well suited by this step up to six furlongs. She is very hard to oppose.

DARE TO HOPE – 2.25 York

Richard Fahey has won this race twice since 2010 and DARE TO HOPE arrives with the right sort of profile in this year’s renewal. He comfortably beat Rocket Rodney on debut – who has since gone on to win in listed company and finish runner-up in the Molecomb Stakes – but met with a shock defeat on his next start at Ripon. His run in the Super Sprint at Newbury after can easily be ignored as he didn’t really have a race, and he was unlucky to bump into a handicap blot when runner-up over course and distance last time. That rival has been declared for the Gimcrack on Friday and Dare To Hope should be better suited by the likely strong pace he will get in this bigger field given he took his time to get into the race last time. The majority of pace is in the higher numbers, but there are prominent runners around him, and it has been an advantage to be drawn low on the straight course at York this season. Dare To Hope comes out well at the weights here and the feeling is these conditions will bring out the best in him.

TYRRHENIAN SEA – 3.00 York

A typically competitive handicap for the track where it would be easy to back a few against the field, but the one who stands out at the prices is the Roger Varian-trained TYRRHENIAN SEA. He looked destined for pattern company after winning his first three starts on the all-weather and he was desperately unlucky not to complete a four-timer at Kempton in March when getting stuck on the rail. Tyrrhenian Sea ran a cracker when runner-up to a subsequent Group 2 winner in the Easter Classic at Lingfield on his next start, collared late in the day after looking the likeliest winner – he traded as low as 1.03 in running on Betfair. It is probably best to put a line through his latest run in a four-runner listed event at Windsor in a race which wasn’t run to suit and he wasn’t given a hard time once his chance had gone. That was his debut on turf, but he proved he is at least as effective on grass, and the set up of this race will suit him much better. A strong-travelling sort he should get a strong pace to aim at here, with plenty of pace drawn on his outside which should allow him to drop in nicely from stall 14. He still looks fairly treated back in a handicap based on the pick of his form and he is very much the type to raise his game further in this competitive environment.

TUESDAY – 3.35 York

Alpinista sets the standard here on the back of her four Group 1 wins in Europe and seems sure to launch another bold bid, but I’d rather give TUESDAY another chance to confirm her Oaks form. As expected, she showed much improved form stepped up to a mile and a half for the first time – she is a sister to Minding who also won the Oaks – and was seemingly thought better than the three-year-old colts at Ballydoyle when the only representative of Aidan O'Brien the Irish Derby last time. Tuesday started a strong favourite that day but never looked like winning, not ideally placed as the race went but far from knocked about once it became clear she had no chance with the eventual winner. The form of that race hasn’t really worked out as yet, but Tuesday has been freshened up since, and remains with potential at this trip. She is in receipt of 9 lb from Alpinista and if she returns to her Epsom form she will be a big player here.

GOLDEN LYRA – 4.10 York

Plenty of potential on show but it is GOLDEN LYRA who stands out as the best bet. She made a deep impression when winning by five lengths at Newmarket on debut last year – she had Nashwa back in third – and shaped very well on her return in listed company at Newbury in June (Luna Dorada four lengths behind). Golden Lyra was unable to justify favouritism on that occasion, edged out by a filly with a little more know-how, but she still shaped with plenty of promise, chasing the winner all the way to the line on her first start for seven months. We didn’t learn anything new when she came through a simple task at Kempton last time, but she got the job done in the style of a classy filly, and is well worth her place back at this level. William Haggas does well at York and this date has likely been penciled in the calendar ever since. Published at 1415 BST on 17/08/22