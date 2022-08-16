Andrew Asquith casts his eye over the action on ITV on Day 1 of York's Ebor Festival, recommending two bets.

Racing betting tips: Tuesday August 17 0.5pt each way Significantly in 1.50 York at 28/1 (William Hill, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt each way Haveyoumissedme in 4.10 York at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

SIGNIFICANTLY – 1.50 York

Plenty to consider here in a wide-open sprint handicap and it may be worth giving SIGNIFICANTLY another chance. The pick of his form last year puts him in with a good chance here off a mark of 100, just 4 lb higher than his last win – which came in a big-field Ascot handicap – and his efforts in listed and pattern company afterwards also read well. Significantly hasn’t been at that level in two starts so far this season, but he shaped as if in need of the run on his return (also first start since being gelded) at Newbury in April and he didn’t seem suited by the return to six furlongs at Hamilton when last seen in June. That was also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he has a tongue strap added now. He clearly needs to bounce back to his best to figure, but he represents a yard having a fine season, is drawn well in the lower numbers based on previous races this season - though a lot of the fancied horses are drawn high - and this extended five furlongs at a sharp track like York should be tailormade for him. At around 28/1, there is more than enough juice in his price to take a chance on one who seems to be at his best in this sort of environment.

CHALDEAN – 2.25 York

Local Dynasty won in the style of a smart colt on his debut at Newmarket recently, but it didn’t look the deepest race for newcomers based on paddock appearance, and it was only 12 days ago, so this is a pretty quick step up in class. Therefore, I’d rather side with the Andrew Balding-trained CHALDEAN, who cost 550,000 guineas as a foal, and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut without being given a hard time. As expected, he came on plenty for that initial experience, knowing a lot more in the race itself and appearing to relish the step up to seven furlongs when opening his account at Newbury last month. That form is working out extremely well, too, with the second, third and fourth all winning next time, and Chaldean had a fair bit up his sleeve on that occasion. The turn of foot his displayed will continue to stand him in good stead and, though he will need to progress again now moving into pattern company, he is fully entitled to for a yard whose juveniles tend to go on improving throughout the season.

DEAUVILLE LEGEND – 3.00 York

DEAUVILLE LEGEND has been most progressive this season, opening his account in good style at Windsor and he was arguably unlucky not to beat Secret State in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his next start, not meeting lots of trouble, but enough in a race that went perfectly for the winner. Deauville Legend had Walk of Stars back in third when winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on his next start (form which received a boost when the fourth won the Geoffrey Freer Stakes on Saturday) and improved again in defeat when beaten only by the favourite for the St Leger, New London, in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time. The Great Voltigeur is seen as a trial for the St Leger, a race Deauville Legend is ineligible for as he is a gelding, but the level of his form so far this season marks him out as the one to beat here. His run style should be well suited to York and he hasn’t got a penalty to carry now like he did at Goodwood last time. All looks set for a big run.

BAAEED – 3.35 York

BAAEED has carried all before him in his career to date and he is fully expected to stretch his unbeaten record to 10 now racing beyond a mile for the first time. The Juddmonte International was also the stage for Frankel’s first try at a mile and a quarter and it would be no surprise to see a similar breathtaking performance from Baaeed. He has displayed no chinks in his armour so far and it is possible he will be even better at this trip looking at his pedigree. A son of Sea The Stars, out of a mare that won at this trip, who is also a brother to high-class Hukum who won the Coronation Cup at Epsom this season. Baaeed travels and settles well in his races and, for all he is now taking on better opposition, he is impossible to oppose.

HAVEYOUMISSEDME – 4.10 York

Those towards the top of the market all command respect, but HAVEYOUMISSEDME looks the overpriced one here given that he has shaped well – sometimes better than the result – from similar marks so far this season. He was two and a quarter lengths second to Zoffee in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle in June, but he almost travelled too well on that occasion, finding himself in front a little too soon which allowed the winner to grind him down as often can be the case at that track. Haveyoumissedme is now 6 lb better off with that rival and did nothing to suggest he isn’t still in top form when third back at Newcastle over a mile and a half last time, beaten only by one who has since bolted up at Ascot and a progressive three-year-old. That form looks strong for the grade and Haveyoumissedme left the impression he would be suited by a step back up in trip. He often races close to the pace, which can often be an advantage at York, even over this sort of trip, and he also races from the same mark now. If he arrives in the same form it is very hard to see him out of the places and, provided a bit of luck, he is more than capable of coming home in front. Published at 15:10 BST on 16/08/22