Top Irish expert Fran Berry looks ahead to today's Naas card and has a strong fancy from a stable that is hitting top form.
2pts win Persian Jewel in 4.15 Naas at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
The selection on a very good card at Naas is trained by Paddy Twomey, PERSIAN JEWEL, in the Twydil/Clovelly Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
Well touted on debut, she had a slow start out of the gates and the winner and second disputed it throughout and she was not knocked about to keep on to be third behind Curvature and Warm Heart.
Warm Heart, of course, won at Newbury yesterday and this filly looked like she would improve for the run in a nice way off the back of that.
Better ground with a crucial low draw in stall one should suit very well and she rates a 2 points win for a team that are really kicking into gear.
Published at 0958 BST on 21/05/23
