Top Irish expert Fran Berry looks ahead to today's Naas card and has a strong fancy from a stable that is hitting top form.

Racing betting tips: Sunday May 21 2pts win Persian Jewel in 4.15 Naas at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The selection on a very good card at Naas is trained by Paddy Twomey, PERSIAN JEWEL, in the Twydil/Clovelly Irish EBF Fillies Maiden. Well touted on debut, she had a slow start out of the gates and the winner and second disputed it throughout and she was not knocked about to keep on to be third behind Curvature and Warm Heart.