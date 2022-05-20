Fran Berry looks ahead to this evening's action from the Curragh and picks out his best bets on the card.

Racing betting tips: Friday May 20 1pt win Navagio in 6.35 Curragh at 6/1 (General) 1pt e.w Imposing Supreme in 7.10 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two tips this evening at the Curragh and the first is in the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Maiden which isn't a particularly strong race for the track. NAVAGIO has shown promise in each of his handicap starts this year, the second coming after being gelded earlier in April when third at Limerick and I think he can improve upon that run. He has more ability that he's been showing. He's a strong traveller so dropping back in trip tonight, with the hood on, should really suit as he returns to maiden company for the first time since last year.

He's worth a play against favourite Admirality Place who has to give the selection 11lb due to weight-for-age.

Secondly, I fancy IMPOSING SUPREME in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap. He has won three times in his career, all of which have come at Galway, and when you look at that stat punters may think all roads lead to the Galway Festival this summer, but I did think the recent comeback run was very eyecatching.

The ground is coming in his favour and the recent Roscommon race looks strong for the grade, with the third home having been well backed for the premier handicap on the card this evening. Imposing Supreme has had four runs at the Curragh, placing twice off similar marks to today's, and he's got three from four good runs at the track. Chris Hayes takes the ride again and at 16/1 with six places on offer through Sky Bet, he's worth a play. Published at 1110 BST on 20/05/22