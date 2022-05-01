1pt e.w. Andromesdas Kingdom in 2.50 Sligo at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
I'm heading to Sligo today for Racing TV and, with the forecast rain having arrived overnight, I'm drawn to a bet in the sprint handicap - the third race on the card at 2.50.
ANDROMESDAS KINGDOM was first reserve and has got a run and while it's a low-grade handicap, I do think the current 14/1 is a wrong price.
Trained by Michael Grassick, the filly shaped really well on seasonal debut at the Curragh in April when dropped in trip after three qualifying runs over a mile for previous trainer Edward Lynam.
She had to be switched a couple of times to get a run that day but was a real eyecatcher and perhaps the wide draw and quicker ground didn't help at Navan last time. She was bumped once or twice too and was taken out of her rhythm.
She's really interesting today with the 12mm of rain hitting the track. Billy Lee is on board today and based on the promise of her second-last start, I think she's well worth a bet.
Published at 0922 BST on 01/05/22
