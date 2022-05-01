I'm heading to Sligo today for Racing TV and, with the forecast rain having arrived overnight, I'm drawn to a bet in the sprint handicap - the third race on the card at 2.50.

ANDROMESDAS KINGDOM was first reserve and has got a run and while it's a low-grade handicap, I do think the current 14/1 is a wrong price.

Trained by Michael Grassick, the filly shaped really well on seasonal debut at the Curragh in April when dropped in trip after three qualifying runs over a mile for previous trainer Edward Lynam.