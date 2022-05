Fran Berry looks ahead to this afternoon's action from Leopardstown and highlights two horses worthy of consideration.

Racing betting tips: Sunday May 8 1pt e.w. Cherub in 2.25 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Ghasham in 3.35 Leopardstown at 3/1 (bet365, Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's a cracking card at Leopardstown today and given how Ballydoyle have been going in the Derby trials this week it'll be fascinating to see how Stone Age shapes up in the Derby Trial Stakes at 4.35 today. Paddy Twomey's French Claim is in there and I've no doubt he'll keep him honest at least, while the Cornelscourt Stakes at 4.05 is a trial for the Irish 1,000 Guineas but it's another race to watch. On the day I've two selections to consider and the first comes in the second race - the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Fillies Maiden - in which Ark heads the betting. She's one of three for Aidan O'Brien and Ark did perform well when third behind Emily Dickinson at Naas last month, looking quite green. However, given the make-up of the race, at current odds I'm keen on the chances of stable companion CHERUB, who can be backed at 5/1, three places.

This filly was a shorter price than her stable companions first time out in a fillies' maiden at Dundalk and the winner Lily Pond performed very well when second to Tranquil Lady in the Blue Wind yesterday. Cherub looked quite green on that occasion and got a little bit tired at the furlong pole. Switching to grass can help her show plenty of improvement and on the balance of her form she looks a good each-way bet.



We're down to just four in the Fund A New Home For Festina Lente Handicap at 3.35 but it's still a good race and my original selection GHASHAM is still standing.