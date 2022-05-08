Fran Berry looks ahead to this afternoon's action from Leopardstown and highlights two horses worthy of consideration.
1pt e.w. Cherub in 2.25 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Ghasham in 3.35 Leopardstown at 3/1 (bet365, Unibet)
It's a cracking card at Leopardstown today and given how Ballydoyle have been going in the Derby trials this week it'll be fascinating to see how Stone Age shapes up in the Derby Trial Stakes at 4.35 today.
Paddy Twomey's French Claim is in there and I've no doubt he'll keep him honest at least, while the Cornelscourt Stakes at 4.05 is a trial for the Irish 1,000 Guineas but it's another race to watch.
On the day I've two selections to consider and the first comes in the second race - the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Fillies Maiden - in which Ark heads the betting.
She's one of three for Aidan O'Brien and Ark did perform well when third behind Emily Dickinson at Naas last month, looking quite green. However, given the make-up of the race, at current odds I'm keen on the chances of stable companion CHERUB, who can be backed at 5/1, three places.
This filly was a shorter price than her stable companions first time out in a fillies' maiden at Dundalk and the winner Lily Pond performed very well when second to Tranquil Lady in the Blue Wind yesterday.
Cherub looked quite green on that occasion and got a little bit tired at the furlong pole. Switching to grass can help her show plenty of improvement and on the balance of her form she looks a good each-way bet.
We're down to just four in the Fund A New Home For Festina Lente Handicap at 3.35 but it's still a good race and my original selection GHASHAM is still standing.
I'd just question the form of the Jessie Harrington and Dermot Weld teams at the minute and for all that Yashin is worth respecting on handicap debut and Enthrallment ran extremely well on seasonal debut at Leopardstown. However, Ghasham created a deep impression when winning at Cork in really good style.
He beat Ruler Legend who was an impressive winner - by five and a half lengths - at Naas just yesterday so the form already looks good and stepping up to a mile and a half should really suit the selection.
The booking of Jake Coen takes off a very handy 7lb and he rode the winner of a premier handicap at Cork on Friday night so should be full of confidence.
Published at 1025 BST on 08/05/22
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.