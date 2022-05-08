It's a cracking card at Leopardstown today and given how Ballydoyle have been going in the Derby trials this week it'll be fascinating to see how Stone Age shapes up in the Derby Trial Stakes at 4.35 today.

Paddy Twomey's French Claim is in there and I've no doubt he'll keep him honest at least, while the Cornelscourt Stakes at 4.05 is a trial for the Irish 1,000 Guineas but it's another race to watch.

On the day I've two selections to consider and the first comes in the second race - the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Fillies Maiden - in which Ark heads the betting.

She's one of three for Aidan O'Brien and Ark did perform well when third behind Emily Dickinson at Naas last month, looking quite green. However, given the make-up of the race, at current odds I'm keen on the chances of stable companion CHERUB, who can be backed at 5/1, three places.