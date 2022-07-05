Chris Day had two winners on Saturday at 13/2 and 7/2 and he now looks forward to this weekend's Super Saturday at Newmarket and York.

Racing betting tips: Newmarket & York Saturday 1pt e.w Rhoscolyn in 3.50 Newmarket at 20/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w Lord Rapscallion in 3.50 Newmarket at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w First View in 4.05 York at 25/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Naval Crown in 4.25 Newmarket at 6/1 (General) 1pt e.w Blackrod in 4.25 Newmarket at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If you like betting in big field handicaps you’ll be excited by the weekend cards with the bet365 Bunbury Cup at Newmarket and York’s John Smith’s Cup taking place within less than an hour of each other. As usual, the big Newmarket yards of John Gosden and William Haggas dominate the betting with horses who acquitted themselves well at Royal Ascot and the argument for each is clear. These yards house the best horses in England and have their choice of horses they deem to be well handicapped and improving so they’ve already done us the hard work in a way but the bookies will price up accordingly. Find, runner up in the Group Three Jersey Stakes, can still run off his old mark of 93 (now rated 110), so has over a stone in hand and the form of that race does look credible with the winner a favourite trained by Charlie Appleby and fourth having filled the same position in the Irish 1,000 Guineas so he’s clearly a blot on the handicap. This course though often has a big draw bias, it’s even money he could be drawn on the wrong side plus he’s not guaranteed to get in here from his rating with the three-year-old allowance and he has only one victory to his name from eleven runs, as well. The other Gosden runner, Samburu, looked a likely winner of the Jersey two out but may have failed for stamina and has an entry earlier in the week over six furlongs which I think may play more to his strengths. He’d been impressive at York and Salisbury before with the runner-up at York going on to land a Listed Fillies race at Musselburgh subsequently.

Haggas opts for beaten Buckingham Palace Stakes favourite, Montassib, who looked like he needed further there although he could well improve for the experience on just his fourth racecourse appearance having looked like he could be anything at Goodwood the time before. It’s possible that at least one of these will not run and there’s very little mileage in taking an early price but there are two outsiders with solid form in big fields who are feasibly treated but available at much more appealing prices. The first is David O’Meara’s RHOSCOLYN, a four-year-old who travelled like the best horse in the Buckingham Palace but just took a while to get going before sticking on strongly to be beaten just a length. He’s got loads of solid form from this kind of mark and has run to an RPR of at least 104 on seven of his last ten runs and an ability to travel strongly is a major asset in this type of race. The other one I’d give a chance to is LORD RAPSCALLION from the yard of the shrewd Stuart Williams, who finished runner up in a field of fifteen in a competitive Epsom handicap at the Derby meeting. He was also third in this off a 6lb higher mark last year yet is five times the price of the favourites and offers outstanding value as such. It’s a while since he won a race but is another who will appreciate a strong pace in a big field and would be deserving of a win at this level. The Group One on this card sees the Commonwealth Cup winner, Perfect Power, lock horns with the first three home in the Platinum Jubilee where he will be in receipt of the 6lb weight for age allowance as a three year old. For what it’s worth I’d have the Platinum Jubilee as a bit better race and fancy the placing to be confirmed. Creative Force, already a Group One winner on soft ground at Ascot, just failed to reel in his stablemate, NAVAL CROWN with the Aussie, Artorious, outpaced before staying on for third but there’s no rain forecast this week and conditions are likely to remain on the fast side and I take Naval Crown, who was dropping back in trip there, to continue his new found career as a sprinter with a second Group One success. He looked to have the most natural pace of the first three there and the middle part of this race will require an ability to travel strongly plus we know from his earlier form that he stays seven furlongs. The other worth considering at a much bigger price is BLACKROD, who is miles wrong at the ratings but loves it here, goes very well on top of the ground and whose trainer knows exactly what a Group One sprinter looks like. Michael Dods would not be wasting his time coming down south and this one took the big three-year-old handicap at this meeting last year but does need to recover from a below par effort when sent off 11/2 for the Wokingham. Reading trainers is often more profitable than reading the form book and he’s too big a price to ignore at the five day stage.