Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham

Banker of the Day STATE MAN - 3.30 Cheltenham

Rock-solid and dependable favourite for the Champion Hurdle and his rivals just aren't in the same calibre.

Best outsider YOU WEAR IT WELL - 4.10 Cheltenham

Knows what's required at the Festival and likely to give it a good shot from the front in conditions she enjoys.

Multiple Choice: Lucky 15 TULLYHILL - 1.30 Cheltenham

QUILIXIOS - 2.10 Cheltenham

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS - 2.50 Cheltenham

BATMAN GIRAC - 4.50 Cheltenham

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.