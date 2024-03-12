Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Tuesday

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the third day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets.An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

GINNY'S DESTINY - 1.30 Cheltenham

Said to have needed his first run for Paul Nicholls when only seventh at Cheltenham in October but has returned to the track three times since and won on all three occasions, progressing and impressing with each start. GINNY'S DESTINY is a straightforward ride, he jumps, stays and has a desire to win that matches his trainer. It doesn't look as though we've got to the bottom of him yet and he's going to be a tough nut to crack. CLEATUS POOLAW - 2.10 Cheltenham

A step up to three miles is expected to help CLEATUS POOLAW post a career best. The unexposed six-year-old ran over that trip between the flags but had done his racing under Rules over shorter until contesting a qualifier over an extended two miles six furlongs at Naas las month. He was brushed aside by Noble Birth but shaped as though he would have benefited from a stiffer test of stamina while connections surely had one eye on this contest and everything looks to be in place for a big run.

NOBLE YEATS - 3.30 Cheltenham

The 2022 Aintree Grand National winner has been reinvented as a hurdler before running to Liverpool, building on his second to Sa Majeste over an inadequate trip when pipping Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle. Paisley Park has a swing in the weights in his favour but NOBLE YEATS always appeared to be doing enough and is fancied to confirm the form and give the younger legs of Teahupoo and Crambo a run for their money. SHAKEM UP'ARRY - 4.10 Cheltenham