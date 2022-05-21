Racing betting tips: Sunday May 22 1pt Happy in 3.30 York at 9/1 (General) 1pt Westmorian in 4.35 York at 16/1 (General) 1pt Lion Tower in 5.05 York at 12/1 (General) 1pt Aberama Gold in 5.35 York at 8/1 (General) 1pt Geremia 6.05 York 1pt win at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

THE second Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at York has attracted some really competitive fields but there is plenty of value available. In the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap, HAPPY should be suited by an extra furlong after keeping on well to finish third behind Heart Of Soul (winner since) and the re-opposing Howzer Black over a mile-and-three-furlongs at Hamilton's Sunday Series meeting two weeks ago.

The son of Galileo seems to have improved for being gelded since last season and is well weighted with last week's course and distance winner Kihavah who he beat by over two lengths at Beverley in April. The latter did us a good turn at the Dante meeting but has gone up 7lb which is, in effect, 9lb as jockey Ryan Sexton claimed 7lb that day and can only take 5lb off this time. Happy now meets Kihavah on 3lb better terms for that decisive beating. The Sky Bet Sunday Series Dash Handicap looks wide open but WESTMORIAN made an encouraging reappearance at Hamilton showing lots of speed on the far side before being carried across the course by the winner I'm A Gambler with the re-opposing Beluga Gold getting up for second.

The latter may have had an advantage in terms of fitness that day whereas the selection had been off since November when beaten a neck at Newcastle on his handicap debut. Lightly raced and open to further improvement, Westmorian may appreciate this flatter track compared to Hamilton, and his trainer Grant Tuer did well in this series last year. Tuer scored with Illusionist in yesterday’s sprint handicap on the Knavesmire, and LION TOWER looks sure to go close in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap.

Progressive last season when winning five times, Sam James’s mount found nine furlongs here behind the re-opposing La Trinidad just beyond him last June, but showed he is poised to strike again with a gutsy third to Cruyff Turn over this course and distance last week. That was a slightly better race (Class 2) compared to this and Lion Tower is fancied to resume winning ways. Next up is the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap in which Dakota Gold bids to confirm last week's course and distance placings with Pendleton (third), Asadjumeirah (fourth) and fifth-placed ABERAMA GOLD.

The winner has gone up 4lb but, even so, remains well handicapped on his best form, though not as well weighted potentially as Aberama Gold who once hit a mark of 103 and is now rated 87. Clearly, the five-year-old has endured a period in the wilderness having failed to win since scoring at Lingfield in December, 2020, and his form on the all-weather earlier this year was nothing to get excited about.

However, last week's run was a big improvement on Aberama Gold's first appearance since February - and first since a wind operation - and any improvement from that effort should see this course and distance winner go very close. Finally, top-weighted GEREMIA gets the vote on just his second start for Jim Goldie in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap.