Racing betting tips: Saturday May 21 1pt win Oo De Lally in 1.40 York at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Ad Infinitum in 2.15 Goodwood at 11/1 (William Hill, bet365) 1pt win Justcallmepete in 4.20 Haydock at 9/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Balding horse a bet at York Top apprentices Harry Davies and Benoit De La Sayette are being snapped up by trainers eager to take advantage of their riding allowances, and further successes may await them on Saturday. Davies, the latest in a long line of promising young riders to emerge from Andrew Balding's yard, has been booked by his boss to take the mount on OO DE LALLY in the William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap which opens York's card. The four-year-old has a decent strike rate of five wins from his 13 starts and went up 9lb in the ratings last season for victories at Newcastle (twice) and Goodwood while also finishing a fine second to split Rhoscolyn and Aldaary (two really progressive types) on the latter course 12 months ago.

Oo De Lally's best form on turf has come with some ease in the ground and conditions may have been a bit quicker than ideal when, returning after a wind operation, he finished fifth to Boardman on last month's reappearance at Haydock. Nevertheless, he ran creditably (beaten just over two lengths) and, taking into account the likely easier surface here and the fact that Davies' 7lb claim puts him on a notional 5lb lower mark than the Goodwood win, this could be a good opportunity. Plus there is a growing belief that horses often run better on their second outing after a wind op.

Stick with sizzling Sayette on Saturday De La Sayette, who has just had his claim reduced to 5lb, takes the mount on JUSTCALLMEPETE in the Cazoo Edge Handicap at Haydock. This half brother to the decent sprinters Mazzini and Harry's Bar out of the useful Firenze, stood out in the paddock at Windsor in April but got caught very wide and, while keeping on well, went under by a length to the well drawn Sterling Knight.

The two horses met again at Ascot earlier in the month when Sterling Knight followed up and Justcallmepete endured another troubled passage with Dougie Costello forced to stop riding briefly on a couple of occasions. Forced half-way across the course, Justcallmepete kept on well once into the clear but it was all too late. A rise of 3lb is offset by his hugely promising young rider's allowance and the likelihood of some cut in the ground should be no problem after a promising debut run at Leicester on the soft last October.

At Goodwood, AD INFINITUM is fancied to repeat her success at this meeting last year in the listed William Hill Festival Stakes. A 25/1 winner that day of Friday's Height Of Fashion Stakes on just her second career start and, as here, on her seasonal debut, David Simcock's daughter of Golden Horn came with a smooth run under Jamie Spencer from the back of the field to lead approaching the final furlong before holding off Lady Hayes by a length.

That form was no fluke as the runner-up (beaten a neck here in listed company last month) ran second to the smart Alpinista in the Lancashire Oaks on her next start while fourth-placed Talbeyah scored next time out at Salisbury. Ad Infinitum found the Ribblesdale Stakes too much at Royal Ascot next time, and then had a very stiff task in a Group Three at Newbury after a mid-season break. But she returned to form on her final start, again defying a big price (66/1), to finish fourth behind Ville De Grace and last week's Middleton Stakes winner Lilac Road in the Group Three Pride Stakes at Newmarket. Spencer's mount has a bit to find on the ratings with one or two rivals here but the course, distance and likely cut in the ground all look favourable on this reappearance, plus she receives her sex allowance.

