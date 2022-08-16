Chris Day is back with four tips for Saturday's action including a pair he wants to keep on side in the Sky Bet Ebor.

Racing betting tips: Saturday August 20 1pt Fonteyn in 2.05 Sandown at 4/1 (General) 1pt Nusret in 2.25 York at 14/1 (Bet365) 1pt Get Shirty in 3.35 York at 16/1 (General) 1pt Valley Forge in 3.35 York at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With a maximum field of 22 for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor there’ll be some anxious connections trying to work out whether they’re going to get a run in Europe’s richest handicap. One set who won’t need to be axious are those of VALLEY FORGE, who gained an automatic entry to this when winning the Sky Bet Melrose on this card last year. He travelled supremely well that day, too well possibly, but found enough to hold off Moshaawer with Tashkhan (now rated 115) back in fifth. As Brian Ellison’s four-year-old was running off 93 there it’s fair to say Valley Forge could be thrown in off just a 10lbs higher mark and he’s been campaigned all season as though only one day matters. Although he won at Haydock over two miles I don’t think he’s the strongest stayer at the trip in higher grade and he appeared to confirm that when travelling like the best horse in the Northumberland Plate only to clearly fail to see out the distance, while Goodwood’s twists, turns and undulations were never likely to suit last time.

For me his best performances have come at Ffos Las, Haydock and here at York which points to a preference for flat, left-handed tracks and I think he’ll be very difficult to beat at his best at the weekend for one of the best handicap trainers around. Click here to back Valley Forge with Sky Bet The Irish clearly have a strong hand in a race they traditionally do well in and Paddy Twomey’s Earl Of Tyrone beat Saturday’s Irish St Leger Trial winner Raise You at Limerick in June. The runner-up looked unlucky having been denied a clear run in the straight conceding 3lbs but it was a still a good effort in Listed company from the winner and he’d be another 3lbs better off with his rival in a handicap so the indications are he’s still well treated. Joseph O’Brien would love to add this race to his CV and Okita Soushi could be one of the better handicapped challengers getting a 9lbs turnaround with the winner Get Shirty on their running in Royal Ascot’s Copper Horse Handicap over this trip. He also had the worst of the draw and a strong performance here would come as no surprise as the race he ran in last time was a strange one at Leopardstown where he was switched off seemingly to try to teach him to settle. William Haggas also has one at the right end of the weights in Gaassee who will surely be contesting Pattern races this autumn after getting into trouble when being held up off the pace behind Get Shirty in the Old Newton Cup last time. He was closing all the way to the line there over two furlongs shorter and is 3lbs better off with the winner. His previous win here at the Dante Meeting has also been franked and confirmed him a colt going places. He’s another who’s hard to discount.

The stable’s other likely sort for this, runaway Duke Of Edinburgh winner Candleford, disappointed when favourite at the Newmarket July Meeting, appearing to suffer from the bounce factor but his form was franked at Goodwood when the Ascot runner-up Ajero was very impressive in taking a handicap on the Saturday card. Still open to improvement, it will be interesting to see which horse Tom Marquand picks for a stable who always target this meeting. It’s a while since the Summer Handicap at Goodwood had much of an impact on this race and impressive as Trawlerman was there, that race was a million miles away from this. He’d previously struggled at Newmarket and Ascot in more competitive affairs. A case can be made for plenty of others but the other horse I can’t leave out is the aforementioned GET SHIRTY who has won at Hamilton, Royal Ascot and Haydock in signature handicaps after looking to fail to stay two miles at Ripon behind Rajinsky. Click here to back Get Shirty with Sky Bet The tactics the last twice have been simple, break well, grab the rail, pull out two out, quicken and stay on and, although it appears others have his measure on these revised terms, I think he’s one guaranteed to give his running and at the very least hit the frame He comes from a very strong handicap run at Thirsk in May where he beat Contact, Forza Orta and Juan De Montalban and anybody who’s been following that form will have found it very profitable, plus he still seems well enough treated if the latter’s recent Ascot demolition job is to be believed. David O'Meara's charge looks very solid as he doesn’t seem to have any ground preferences.

Earlier on the card there’s an equally competitive race for the three-year- old equivalent race, the Sky Bet Melrose, with most of the big stables having their most progressive stayers entered. I couldn’t find a home-trained stayer who stood out at the weights but it was impossible not to be impressed by Joseph O’Brien’s NUSRET in beating an odds-on favourite at the Curragh last time over two furlongs shorter. He travelled smoothly there and won as he liked. Similar tactics can pay off at this track, particularly if they go a bit early in the straight as happened last year with Valley Forge. The trainer has him in next month’s Irish Cesarewitch so stamina doesn’t seem to be in question and he could be a stayer with a big future next year. Click here to back Nusret with Sky Bet Down at Sandown the Atalanta Stakes over a mile for fillies and mares sees Grande Dame bid to follow up her Coral Distaff victory over course and distance, form which has been well advertised since by the runner up Oscula. She’d earlier run with credit in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but the Kevin Ryan-trained FONTEYN already has a verdict over her from York earlier in the season and acquitted herself well in the Nassau last time where she probably didn’t stay but left the impression she belonged at that level. She looks value back down two grades and dropped to a stiff mile. Preview posted 0850 BST on 16/08/2022