The leading commentator and respected judge looks ahead to the opening afternoon at Royal Ascot.

Racing betting tips: Tuesday June 14 2pts Nature Strip in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 9/4 (General) 1pt Proschema in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (William Hill) 1pt Tasman Bay in 5.35 Royal Ascot at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Australia is well renowned as the home of some of the best sprinters in the world and NATURE STRIP can prove different class to his rivals in Tuesday's Kings Stand Stakes on an intriguing opening day of Royal Ascot. The Chris Waller-trained seven-year-old is a multiple Group One winner back home and comes here after a stunning three-and-a-quarter length defeat of old rival Eduardo in the T J Smith Stakes, a race he has now won for the last three years, at Randwick in April. Since arriving on these shores, the vibes could not have been stronger for Nature Strip (and his stable-companion Home Affairs who runs later in the week), who seems equally effective over five and six furlongs as well as being ground versatile and, in a solo gallop up the Ascot home straight last week, he looked in tremendous shape.

Neither Waller (trainer of the legendary Winx) or his rider James McDonald will hear of defeat and, while he hasn't always been unbeatable down under, the likelihood is that he will be in another league compared to the home sprinters. And, with the Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal likely to set blistering early fractions, but not certain to get home on this stiff track, Nature Strip should get a perfect lead into the closing stages. At around 5-2, he may not appeal to some punters but he usually starts at much shorter odds in Australia. It could be that Kings Lynn and Twilight Calls, first and second in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time, will prove best of the home defence and both are likely to be running on in the closing stages. With the unbeaten Baaeed (in the opening Queen Anne Stakes) and 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus (St James's Palace Stakes) both short-priced favourites and hard to oppose, many punters will seek value bets in some of the later races.

In the Listed Wolferton Stakes, TASMAN BAY can go well with McDonald booked to ride. Sir Mark Todd's lightly-raced four-year-old (now gelded) looks open to a good deal of improvement and was highly tried last season when running well behind the likes of Hurricane Lane, Alenquer (in the King Edward V11 Stakes at this meeting) and the aforementioned Baaeed at Goodwood. Tasman Bay ran another fine race when battling on gamely in third place behind Dubai Honour in a Group Two at Deauville in August and, while absent since, he won first time out last season. The likelihood is that this big horse will be a bit better now and, with Todd's small string in good form, a bold show is expected dropped slightly in class from Group company.