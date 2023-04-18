Chris Day takes a final antepost look at Saturday's action and has bets at both Ayr and Newbury.

Racing betting tips: Saturday April 22 1pt Nemean Lion in 2.25 Ayr at 8/1 (Coral) 1pt Notlongtillmay in 3.00 Ayr at 7/2 (Unibet) 1pt Toimy Son in 3.15 Newbury at 33/1 (William Hill) 1pt Dusart in 3.35 Ayr at 16/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Newbury’s card on Saturday features a couple of the most significant Guineas trials but the big betting heat is the BetGoodwin Spring Cup with William Haggas’ Lattam bidding to follow up his recent Irish Cambridgeshire victory. The turn of foot he showed to get up on the line in Ireland was really something and he could easily follow up for one of the most powerful yards in the country, but he did seem to need all of the Curragh’s stiff mile on that occasion and winning two of these big handicaps is notoriously difficult. Otherwise he’s the right favourite. The third home in the Lincoln at Doncaster, Baradar, bids to uphold that form and is another who should put up a bold performance after finishing three lengths behind the very impressive winner Migration that day.

If he improves for that run he’ll be right there but Migration’s trainer David Menuisier has already gone to the trouble of booking Oisin Murphy for his recent acquisition TOIMY SON who has some smart French form to his name. He reappeared at Doncaster’s opening meeting of the season in March and showed very little but Menuisier clearly has a line to the early-season mile handicaps and must think he has a decent chance to go to the trouble of booking Murphy so I’m happy enough to follow him in at 33/1. Click here to back Toimy Son with Sky Bet Ayr Saturday preview The jumps season still has some competitive action to come and the entries for Ayr on Saturday have held up very well. Last year’s Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Anna Bunina is bound to have been primed for this by John McConnell, who showed again what a dangerous yard they are to ignore when Fennor Cross bolted in at Aintree. Anna Bunina came into last year’s race apparently not in top form but won very well all the same and clearly cannot be overlooked but I have been really taken by the way NEMEAN LION has progressed this season and this race looks the ideal target for him after comfortably taking a Grade Two at Kelso on his last appearance. Click here to back Nemean Lion with Sky Bet He’d previously finished third in the Tolworth, a race which has worked out well apart from the winner Tahmuras, and even his Haydock second to Hullnback has a solid look to it. I believe he has the ability to progress again in open company next season so he looks well worth supporting from a mark of 135 at 8/1.

The Jordan Electricals Ltd Future Champions Novices’ Chase has unsurprisingly attracted a strong entry with most of the big southern yards aiming their better novice chasers here and Balco Coastal looks very solid on his second in the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase to Gerri Colombe, who has since finished runner up in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and then won the Grade One over three miles at Aintree last week. In truth, I’d liked to have seen more from Balco Coastal at Cheltenham so I’ll pass him over in favour of Laura Morgan’s NOTLONGTILLMAY, who looked the winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase jumping the last before Stage Star managed to outstay him but there were five lengths back to Balco Coastal there. The less testing nature of Ayr promises to suit him well as a strong traveller and accurate jumper who seems to have all the tools to take this pot at 7/2. Click here to back Notlongtillmay with Sky Bet Scottish Grand National preview The Coral Scottish Grand National will be attracting most attention with Kitty’s Light looking to follow up his Eider victory where he jumped stickily but came through strongly to win quite comfortably, and he’s still 5lbs lower than when second to stable companion Win My Wings in this last year. The Ultima form, where Corach Rambler got up after the last to beat Fastorslow and Monbeg Genius, does look very strong with the first five home 14 lengths clear of a big field and the third home has the look of a potential Aintree horse next year. He must go well from up with the pace on Saturday but there’s not much juice in his early price which I wouldn’t expect to be much shorter on raceday morning.