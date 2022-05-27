Check out Saturday's best bets according to the leading tipster and commentator.

Racing betting tips: Saturday May 28 1pt win Wobwobwob in 2.40 Beverley at 9/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Lady Hayes in 2.55 Haydock at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Kinross in 3.30 Haydock at 11/4 (General) 1pt win The Cookstown Cafu in 4.40 Haydock at 13/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Racing Education | Buying The Dream

Lady's first back at Haydock Park LADY HAYES, a fine second behind the smart Alpinista in last year's Lancashire Oaks, is fancied to make a winning return to the same course and distance in Saturday's Betfred Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock. Roger Varian's filly took her form to a new level on that occasion, and her conqueror went on to win three Group Ones in Germany. Lady Hayes couldn't quite reproduce the effort in her later starts but began this season very well when going down by a neck to the promising Bartzella in a listed race at Goodwood and, with Varian's runners going well now and that form boosted by fourth placed Glenartney since, she could be very hard to beat with that run behind her.

Moreover, Ray Dawson's mount clearly likes Haydock having won on her only other course visit. Bartzella's trainer William Haggas will have a fair idea where his runner Sea La Rosa stands and this daughter of Sea The Stars made good progress from quite humble beginnings last season when successful four times culminating in a wide-margin listed success on the all-weather at Lingfield in October. She looks sure to start favourite and could well develop into a high class filly this season, but the selection is more proven at this level and looks better value with plenty in her favour.

History repeating in John of Gaunt? Later on, KINROSS is taken to repeat last year's success in the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes. Reappearing after an unrewarding stint in Dubai 12 months ago, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Kingman ran out a convincing winner under Frankie Dettori and then followed up in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood where he travelled best of all before holding off the subsequent Champions Day winner Creative Force with the re-opposing Happy Power a close-up third.

Kinross was raised in class and twice tried at six furlongs later in the campaign but this looks much more his bag and, with a good record fresh (few will forget his sparkling debut as a two-year-old) and James Doyle now in the saddle, another bold bid can be expected. Dettori can't ride Kinross this time as he is obliged to take the mount on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sunray Major, who drops in class and distance after finishing sixth behind the brilliant Baaeed in the Lockinge Stakes last time. This full-brother to Kingman is highly regarded but hasn't quite lived up to his home reputation since winning a handicap over this seven furlong trip at Ascot last October.

Cafu set to go one better Away from the ITV cameras, THE COOKSTOWN CAFU is given another chance in the Betfred Passionate About Sport Handicap. Kevin Ryan's lightly-raced gelding ran a brave race from the front at York last October when headed in the last strides, and splitting Blenheim Boy and Elsals (who have both won since) at level weights.

Conditions were a bit quicker on the Knavesmire a couple of weeks ago for The Cookstown Cafu's handicap debut (off 79) and, after a slightly slow start, he kept on well in third without threatening the promising Gosdens'-trained Samburu. A return to more positive tactics with hopefully a little more cut in the ground here could see the son of Invincible Spirit take a big step forward, and confirm the promise of that effort behind Blenheim Boy who is now rated 90.

Best bet at Beverley Finally, WOBWOBWOB looks likely to go close in the bet365 Handicap at Beverley. Adrian Keatley's four-year-old was a very ready winner over this trip at York 12 months ago and he ran well off a raised mark of 88 on a couple of occasions later in the season.