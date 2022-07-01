Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt has three selections for Haydock and Sandown on Saturday including in the Coral-Eclipse.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 2 1pt win Double Cherry in 2.05 Haydock at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Hills) 1pt win Checkandchallenge in 2.25 Sandown at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Bay Bridge in 3.35 Sandown at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown may boast just six runners but it looks an intriguing line-up, and BAY BRIDGE is taken to add to his course and distance victory in May. This continually progressive four-year-old was a really impressive winner on that occasion in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, slamming Mostahdaf by five lengths, and the runner-up hardly let the form down when out-stayed by Broome in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot next time over a distance which probably stretched him.

Bay Bridge also appeared at the Royal meeting in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes and, despite starting a warm favourite, he was never quite pegging back State Of Rest who received a very smart ride from the front by Shane Crosse. Even so, that was still a fine effort given the winner's international successes over the last 11 months and Ryan Moore's mount looks sure to be better suited by a faster gallop here with the tough Alenquer likely to be ridden positively.

The latter had State Of Rest behind him when winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup (Lord North fourth) in typically game fashion at The Curragh last time, but State Of Rest was given a bit too much to do that day. Alenquer beat the subsequent Derby winner Adayar over this course and distance early last season, but has six lengths to find with Mishriff who beat him easily in the Juddmonte International in August and, if in the same form, John and Thady Gosden's tip-top four-year-old would take all the beating. However, Mishriff has been off the course since finishing well beaten in the Saudi Cup back in February and could need the run as was the case last year when he finished third in this race behind St Mark's Basilica after a break. It could be that York will be his main target.

The Gosdens also run Lord North who had no chance at Ascot after Frankie Dettori (replaced now by James Doyle) failed to remove the blindfold when the stalls opened. Successful in the Dubai Turf in March, the six-year-old can obviously be forgiven that run in a race he won in 2020, though overall he probably has a bit to find. In this 'clash of the generations', the two three-year-olds Native Trail and Vadeni are both Classic winners. Native Trail, the leading two-year-old last season, was just a bit workmanlike in the Irish Guineas last time after going down by less than a length to his stable companion (and subsequent Royal Ascot winner) Coroebus in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. On running style, William Buick's mount looks likely to stay beyond a mile but his pedigree does not back it up so there is a degree of doubt. French challenger Vadeni quickened brilliantly to win the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly (French Derby) last month and has been very well backed. The son of Churchill faces much tougher opposition this time as the runner-up, El Bodegon, had been well beaten in the Dante previously, third-placed Modern Games appeared not to stay and the next two home had no chance from high draws - but he could be anything. Earlier, CHECKANDCHALLENGE drops back into handicap company in the Coral Challenge after a frustrating experience in the 2000 Guineas. The three-year-old takes on older horses here off a stiffish mark but his rating is warranted on the basis of a fluent defeat of Dubai Poet, Imperial Fighter and Dark Moon Rising on All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle in April for which he received rave reviews.

Things went wrong for Checkandchallenge at Newmarket from the word go as he was hampered leaving the stalls and, if he saw any daylight at all during the race, it was only very briefly. While stretching things way too far to say that he was an unlucky loser, there were moments during the race when he appeared to be travelling really well but, after another bump approaching the final furlong, jockey Danny Tudhope eased off. With Tudhope riding at Haydock, William Buick looks a great booking for the selection who will hopefully get a clearer run this time.

Likely favourite Sinjaari performed well when staying on into fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup over this trip, though his best form in the past has been over an extra two furlongs. Connections clearly see him as a miler these days but will hope that likely front runners Mostawaa and Flyin' High set a good pace. If so, Kieran Shoemark's mount is a big danger. The Sir Mark Prescott-trained Sea King seems likely to start favourite for the bet365 Handicap at Haydock stepping up to a mile-and-three-quarters for the first time. Like many from the yard, the son of Sea The Stars has improved with each increase in distance but his trainer has been unusually quiet and DOUBLE CHERRY could prove better value.