Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Saturday at Sandown

Andrew Asquith takes a look at the action at Sandown this weekend and has two recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday January 6 1pt win Belargus in 1.50 Sandown at 12/1 (William Hill, Unibet) 1pt win Ramses de Teille in 3.00 Sandown at 11/1 (Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The main action comes from Sandown this weekend where conditions are set to be testing, the ground at the time of writing described as heavy, soft in places on the hurdles course and soft, heavy in places on the chase course. Such ground conditions will be no problem for RAMSES DE TEILLE, who must surely go well in the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase on his first start of the season. He finished runner-up in this race 12 months ago from a 4 lb higher mark, travelling and jumping fluently at the head of affairs but having no answer for the 50/1 winner who went on three from home. However, Ramses de Teille rallied at the finish and was only beaten two and a quarter lengths, in turn producing one of his best efforts in recent years. What he did afterwards isn’t all that inspiring, losing his way and not finishing off his races quite as well as he had been. That is a slight worry considering he has had breathing operations in the past, but he has fallen back down the weights as a result and is now just 2 lb higher than when bolting up in a similar event at Warwick in November last year.

That success came on his return from 10 months off, while he has also gone well after a break in the past, so that bodes well and, having just turned 12, the best time to catch him nowadays may be when he is fresh. At this stage, it looks a typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap for veterans, but I think the general 10/1 about his chance is more than fair, while he is 11/1 in a place. Ramses de Teille is well handicapped on the pick of his form (he had a BHA mark of 153 in his pomp), will relish conditions and has gone well at the track previously, so all looks set for a big run for the David Pipe team. Earlier on the card, the Read Nicky Henderson’s Unibet Blog Handicap Chase, run over two and a half miles, is another competitive looking handicap I’m keen to get involved in. The horse who stands out to me at the prices is the Nick Gifford-trained BELARGUS.

He has been relatively lightly raced in recent years, but he goes particularly well in testing conditions, and more importantly, at this course. Belargus hasn’t won for over two and a half years, but that last victory came over this course and distance from a mark 10lb higher than his current one. It is fair to say he hasn’t been the most consistent since, but he has only raced seven times in that period, and his best effort did also come over this course and distance when finishing third in a soft-ground handicap. Belargus wasn’t fancied in the betting on his recent return to action at Newton Abbot in November, and he looked very rusty on his first start for eight months, off the bridle before most and merely passing beaten horses in the closing stages. That effort seems sure to have brought him on, though, perhaps significantly so, and he is beginning to look too well handicapped to ignore now. He is usually ridden patiently, tactics which can be seen to good effect at Sandown when the mud is flying, and there is also a few in here who are usually ridden positively. Trying to fathom how the race will be run at this stage when we don’t know the final numbers is tricky, but hopefully most of these stand their ground and we get a truly-run race, which will be in the favour of Belargus. He is currently around 12/1, which makes appeal to me, as if he comes on for his reappearance as I’d expect, he can potentially blow his current mark out of the water. I’m willing to take a chance on him in an open handicap. Preview posted at 1540 GMT on 02/02/2023