Two winners for Simon Holt on Friday and he's going for more profits on the final day of Royal Ascot 2022.

Racing betting tips: Saturday June 18 1pt win Star Girls Aalmal in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 7/1 (General) 2pts win Home Affairs 4.20 Royal Ascot at 9/4 (Hills, Unibet) 1pt win Bielsa in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 25/1 (General) 1pt win Calling The Wind in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Ascot 2022 | Day Five Best Bets

Much attention will be focused on the second big Australian sprint challenge of the week when HOME AFFAIRS bids to take home the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday. Trained, like Tuesday's runaway King's Stand winner Nature Strip, by Chris Waller and ridden by James McDonald, confidence is again high about a horse who beat Nature Strip narrowly in receipt of a weight-for-age allowance in the Group One Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Randwick in February having previously won another Group One at Flemington over six furlongs. Home Affairs was beaten on his latest start when trying to give weight to many older horses in the richly endowed Newmarket Handicap in which the field split into two groups.

That run can probably be forgotten (the race was won by a 100/1 outsider) and, on those two previous efforts, he will take plenty of beating in a massive field even if not quite so superior on paper perhaps as his stable companion was earlier in the week. The two horses that could give Home Affairs most to do are last year's Prix de l'Abbaye winner A Case Of You, who also took the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, and another big-day horse Creative Force who won the Jersey Stakes at this meeting last year and followed up in the British Champions Sprint from Glen Shiel and Minzaal on Champions Day in October.

This year's Jersey Stakes could go the way of the Irish filly STAR GIRLS AALMAL for trainer Henry De Bromhead who is, of course, better known for having winners at the Cheltenham Festival. But this daughter of Elzaam, a half sister to Create Belief who took the Sandringham here last year for Johnny Murtagh, is going the right way and, after easy victories at Dundalk last November and Gowran Park in April, she finished a highly creditable fourth behind Homeless Songs in the Irish 1000 Guineas without getting the smoothest of passages. That form looks pretty useful with the runner-up Tuesday going on to land the Oaks and third placed Concert Hall finishing fourth at Epsom, and the drop back to a stiff seven furlongs for Star Girls Aalmal could be ideal.

In the Wokingham Handicap, BIELSA is fancied to repeat the manner of his Ayr Gold Cup win last September when he raced in isolation up the stands side running rail. Run in an excellent time (much quicker than the earlier Silver Cup), the Kevin Ryan-trained seven-year-old slammed Great Ambassador and the re-opposing Mr Wagyu in a remarkable solo effort and, after five subsequent defeats, has been dropped to just a 2lb higher mark now. The key to Bielsa's chance here could be the draw as he will break from stall 30, just one position off the stands side rail, so that an identical scenario to Ayr could develop. Moreover, he showed definite signs of returning to form when seventh of 22 behind Dakota Gold at York's May meeting last time.

Finally, CALLING THE WIND should be well primed after two decent efforts this season to run another big race in the Queen Alexandra Stakes in which he chased home Stratum at 40/1 last year. He won't be such a big price this time but still looks good value and, while Stratum is bound to have been targeted at this race again (despite finishing last in a listed race at The Curragh last month), the tables could be turned as the selection is open to further improvement. Calling The Wind continued to run well last season, winning the Goodwood Stakes and finishing third in the Cesarewitch while showing the versatility to finish second in strong handicaps at Newbury and Doncaster (November Handicap) over a mile-and-a-half. David Egan's mount has faced two tough tasks over that shorter trip so far this term in a conditions race first time out and then when fourth to the smart Third Realm at Goodwood, but is better over further and has the potential to develop into a Cup horse for trainer Richard Hughes. The general assumption is that the high class stayer Trueshan won’t run unless there is rainfall but, if conditions become suitable and he does turn out, the selection would look more an each-way bet.