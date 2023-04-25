In 2021 he seemed to be coming to win the race when hampered by Enrilo but was only promoted to second in the stewards’ room as Potterman finished ahead of him and there certainly feels like unfinished business for him to complete in this valuable pot.

He was a ready winner last weekend at Ayr and certainly doesn’t look handicapped out of this plus his trainer has a barely believable record in the big staying chases over the last couple of seasons and anyone who’s been following this horse will no doubt be going in again if he runs.

It’s 16 years since Hot Weld completed a famous double, following up victory in the Scottish National by landing the bet365 Gold Cup, and on Saturday Kitty’s Light, a horse already with form in this race, bids to emulate him at Sandown.

Revels Hill has been knocking on the door in handicaps all season and gives the impression of being an out and out stayer so this test could suit him but he’s a bit short for me as a horse who looks hard enough to win with.

That couldn’t be said of Evan Williams’ Annsam, who loves going right-handed and was a comfortable winner at Ludlow last time having won at Kempton earlier in the season but the doubt for me is stamina. He's entered over seven furlongs shorter elsewhere on the card so running plans are clearly uncertain.

Top weight, Hewick is declared in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday with Shark Hanlon set to check the going before giving him the green light for that Grade One test so must be considered a doubtful runner here. He shaped quite well before coming down in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham but winning this off 168 would be a huge effort.

This is Tea Clipper’s time of year as he’s been placed in top handicaps at the spring festivals but I don’t think he truly stays three miles so can’t see this being his cup of tea and similar comments apply to The Goffer, winner of a two miles five furlongs handicap at The Dublin Racing Festival before finishing fourth at Cheltenham. He subsequently pulled up in the Irish National.

Paul Nicholls has enjoyed an unbelievable season and is miles clear in the trainers’ championship but surely the big story has been his return to the top table at the Cheltenham Festival and the presence of some exciting novices to accompany Bravemansgame in the big races over the next few years.

He has four entered in this and appears to have all bases covered beginning with the aforementioned ENRILO, for whom Harry Cobden is already booked.

I thought he was as close to a certainty as you could get in last season’s Ladbrokes Trophy only for him to fall when cantering away in mid division and it’s already been covered that he threw this race away two years ago when veering left late on after cruising through the contest but he’s had a period in the doldrums ever since, only occasionally showing glimpses of his old form.

He’s always been well regarded at the stable and won a Grade Two novice hurdle at the track plus his chance at the weights will significantly improve if the they rise with Hewick coming out and I’d want him on my side at 16/1.

Switch Hitter also prefers to go right-handed as he showed when appearing to win snugly at Wincanton and he could be set for a good summer at the likes of Market Rasen although he does seem better in smaller fields and he could be biting off a bit more than he can chew here.

Broken Halo has been brought along steadily and likes this track as a victory here last time showed and I think he’ll be winning some good races next season but this will be a much different test to anything he’s ever encountered.

For me the other horse to be interested in is FRODON, who needs no introduction but the fact this is his only entry makes him impossible to overlook.

Since winning at Wincanton in November off a 2lbs lower mark he’s been plying his trade in some of the top races but he’s just not quite as good as he was although he’s clearly hard to beat in handicaps and I’m happy to make him the second selection at 12/1.

In short you know he’ll give his running and his jumping will keep him in the race plus there won’t be a braver horse on the climb to the line if he's there jumping the last.

Frodon has won the bet365 Oakley Chase for the last couple of years but Nicholls relies on Broken Halo and SOLO this time around and I think the latter will take some beating despite being a novice.

The way he dealt with Datsalrightgino in the Grade Two Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton marked him down as a fast improving sort and Nicholls has kept him for this since, suggesting he believes him to be the perfect for the race.

Presumably Cobden will ride him and he’s up against some largely out of form rivals and some who have entries elsewhere and I see him as being significantly shorter than his current 8/1 on the day.

Preview posted at 0930 BST on 25/04/2023