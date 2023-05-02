Chris Day takes an early look at Newmarket's Classic weekend and he fancies Ralph Beckett to land the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

Racing betting tips: Weekend May 6-7 May 1pt Juan Les Pins in 2.50 Newmarket at 14/1 (Bet365) 1pt Manaccan in 4.00 Newmarket at 4/1 (General) 1pt Noble Style in 4.40 Newmarket at 20/1 (William Hill) 1pt Prosperous Voyage in 3.00 Newmarket Sunday at 4/1 (William Hill) 1pt Remarquee in 3.40 Newmarket Sunday at 7/1 (Bet365, William Hill & Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The place to start when analysing the QIPCO 2000 Guineas this century has certainly been Coolmore with Aidan O’Brien generally providing those at the head of the market. This year, his impressive Vertem Futurity winner Auguste Rodin is a short-priced favourite, that form having been franked last week by Epictetus at Epsom. He powered away in the last couple of furlongs in testing conditions over Doncaster’s straight mile last October, looking every inch a Betfred Derby contender, and is likely to be given a pretty aggressive ride by Ryan Moore, who will surely be out to test the stamina of his rivals and is the one to beat. I fear he may get outpaced at a crucial stage although the stable have won this with similar types before.

Auguste Rodin winning at Doncaster

Second favourite, stablemate Little Big Bear, has shown himself to be very smart over shorter distances, being particularly impressive in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh, and will be very dangerous if seeing out this trip, but I have my doubts whether he will. The horse with the best form from this side of the Irish Sea is the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean, who did nothing but progress in the second half of last season, winning both the Champagne Stakes and Dewhurst, traditionally two very important trials for this. In the latter, he held off Coventry third and Richmond Stakes winner Royal Scotsman and doesn’t really have much to prove although his trial didn't go to plan, unseating Frankie Dettori upon leaving the stalls in the Greenham. Mill Reef winner Sakheer, who looked a sprinter in winning the Mill Reef in a canter, has been the subject of glowing gallop reports in recent weeks although that can often be the case with speedy types and the gut feeling is that he will be contesting the Commonwealth Cup along with Little Big Bear at Royal Ascot in a few weeks’ time. The aforementioned Royal Scotsman has some very strong form in the book and has a serious chance if he can be covered up to use his devastating turn of foot late on by Jim Crowley. However everything will need to fall right for him.

Noble Style wins the Gimcrack

He’s twice been beaten by the Charlie Appleby-trained NOBLE STYLE, who conceded first run to Marshman in the Gimcrack yet comfortably wore him down and looked as if he’d stay further, a point reinforced by his breeding. He’d posted an RPR of 107 on debut but had to miss Royal Ascot due to his blood being wrong and, although William Buick has chosen Breeders’ Cup runner-up Silver Knott, he is my fancy. Last year we saw Coroebus win the Guineas in the second Godolphin silks and at 20/1 I'm hoping lightning can strike twice. Click here to back Noble Style with Sky Bet In the Group Three Palace House Stakes, it looks like Henry Candy’s Twilight Calls will make his seasonal debut, having not been seen since chasing home Nature Strip in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot on which form he has legitimate claims to being the top five furlong horse in Britain. He does need very quick ground to show his best form though. He’s surely going to improve a lot for this first run in nearly a year and I think MANACCAN could be the type to give him most to do here after winning a couple of Listed sprints at Doncaster and Ascot before taking a Group Three late last season at Dundalk. He’s a very strong traveller who will love a fast early pace and looks like the type to continue improving this season. I like his chance here at 4/1.

Manaccan wins at Ascot

It’s hard to argue with the bookmakers' early choice of favourite in the Home of Racing Handicap, where the in-form Charlie Hills sends Tanmawwy out to try and avenge his recent defeat by Bernardo O’Reilly at Newbury. There shouldn’t be much in it but my reading of JUAN LE PINS’ effort over seven furlongs last time was that he was being readied for a return to shorter next time and, from shrewd connections, I give him every chance of resuming his progress from last year at 14/1. He was a comfortable winner at Nottingham and Doncaster but it’s his third in the Ayr Gold Cup that really marked him down as one to follow on Saturday and he should be cherry-ripe with that first run under his belt. In Sunday’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas we could see the Dermot Weld trained-Tahiyra, who looked an absolute superstar in accounting for subsequent Breeders’ Cup winner, Meditate, in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September having looked similarly impressive in one of her trainer’s favourite maidens at Galway on debut in July.

Remarquee defies her inexperience to win at Newbury