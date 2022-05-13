Simon Holt states the case for three weekend fancies including a bet against Baaeed in the Lockinge Stakes.

Racing betting tips: Saturday May 14 1pt win Luminous Light in 2.45 Newbury at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Alcohol Free in 3.20 Newbury at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Notre Belle Bete in 5.04 Newbury at 100/30 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Racing Education | Buying The Dream

Fit and Free to make an impression Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury has been described as 'a walkover' for Baaeed, the unbeaten miler who progressed throughout last season before beating Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day in October. On that form, the likely odds-on favourite does indeed appear unassailable even if John Gosden was unhappy with Frankie Dettori's ride on the runner-up, who won this race last year. However, it is slightly surprising to see ALCOHOL FREE, another star of 2021, quoted at double-figure odds given that on adjusted ratings (receiving a 3lb allowance) she is rated just 5lb inferior to Baaeed. She finished well behind at Ascot but had probably gone over the top by then after a tough campaign.

Andrew Balding's Coronation Stakes and Sussex Stakes heroine looked distinctly wintry in her coat (and was weak in the market) before finishing only third behind Lights On at Sandown last month while shaping as if she would come on plenty for the run with this race presumably her early-season target. On the other hand, Alcohol Free was again well below her best that day - and it would be understandable if punters are beginning to question her - but she just looked very rusty, and any return to form here could see her at least give the favourite a run for his money on a course at which she is unbeaten in two previous visits.

Johnstons to strike gold with Light Earlier, the BetVictor London Gold Cup has produced its usual field of unexposed three-year-olds, the best of whom may be the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained LUMINOUS LIGHT. In-form Ryan Moore looks a more than interesting booking for this son of Ifraaj who ran very well when third at Chepstow first time out last month behind the William Haggas-trained Nathanael Greene and the useful hurdler Ajero, making the running until collared deep inside the final furlong.

Luminous Light carried a 7lb penalty that day for his debut win at Goodwood last August when he overcame clear signs of inexperience to beat the now 85-rated War Horse with Soul Stopper (86) back in third. On that effort, the selection has the potential to be much better than his current rating of 86 and a subsequent defeat when favourite at Chester can surely be forgiven as something must have been amiss, or the Johnstons may have run him back too quick. If one takes into account Ajero's jumps rating of 135, and assumes therefore that he might be capable of maybe 90 or 95 on the Flat, then Luminous Light could definitely have something in hand. That's a tenuous line to take but, like so many of the Johnston horses, he looks an out and out galloper who should be well suited by the big Newbury course.

'Beast' the one to be on for team Balding Finally, NOTRE BELLE BETE can continue his progress in the concluding Connect It Utility Services Handicap over a mile in which six of the nine runners are running for the first time this season. In contrast, this ex-Irish gelding has been busy and thriving for the aforementioned Andrew Balding, and put a slightly disappointing run in the Lincoln (albeit carrying a penalty) behind him when finishing a close third to Cap Francais at the Guineas meeting last time.