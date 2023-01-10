Chris Day is back with three early fancies for Saturday's action at Kempton and Warwick.

Racing betting tips: Saturday January 14 1pt Snake Roll in 2.25 Warwick at 8/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Outlaw Peter in 2.40 Kempton at 11/2 (Betway) 1pt Threeunderthrufive in 3.00 Warwick at 7/1 (William Hill)

A few trainers will have been eyeing Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Chase as they continue to prepare their charges with a tilt at Aintree’s Grand National in mind, none more so than Paul Nicholls, whose top weight THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE seems to have all the attributes to land this. It will be a year since this horse last won a race, specifically the Grade Two novice chase on this card where he successfully carried a 5lb penalty in probably the most impressive performance of his chasing career, jumping boldly around these stiff fences and never looking likely to be caught as he stayed on stoutly up the straight. Nicholls very much gave the impression he’d have liked to step up to three miles and six furlongs for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in the spring, but Threeunderthrufive was instead outclassed by L’Homme Presse and co in the Brown Advisory over shorter. However, the fact Nicholls saw him as that type of horse tells you this race should set up perfectly for him.

This season Threeunderthrufive warmed up for the Coral Gold Cup by finishing third in a Grade Two over hurdles at Wetherby in October before unseating at the first at Newbury when sent off among the favourites. However, he is normally a sound jumper and should have a few of these at it from early doors, with his class edge likely to take him a long way despite carrying top weight. The trainer was in top form over Christmas and New Year and had a four-timer at Taunton on Monday. Although January can be a quiet time for the stable with a view to preparing his squad for the spring festivals, Nicholls does have a good record at this meeting and it’s not easy to see too many obvious dangers. Ben Pauling’s Slipway, who also has an entry at Kempton on Saturday, is similarly progressive and could be the one to chase him home if lining up here. Click here to back Threeunderthrufive with Sky Bet The other betting opportunity on the card comes in the Grade Two Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle, a race which has attracted it’s usual strong entry at this stage. The one with the best form in the book is the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old Landrake and the others will all need to improve to beat him if he travels over, but this is a field of unexposed young horses and his price is short enough at this stage. Dan Skelton has used this race to test out the credentials of his best staying novices in recent years and he has entered an improver in recent Kempton handicap winner Grey Dawning. He’s likely got loads to come and it will be interesting to see how he gets on faced with this different test, with the option of returning to handicaps if not quite making the grade.

However, the one I like is the Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old SNAKE ROLL, who has two wins to his name this season either side of a staying-on five-and-a-half third to subsequent Tolworth winner Tahmuras at Haydock in November. Russell said they made a mistake in dropping back to two miles there and Snake Roll has since bolted up over two and a half miles at Newcastle last month. The vibes are very strong that this horse is very highly thought of and he’s very much in the could-be-anything category. He clearly operates well on left-handed tracks and won’t lack the pace to lie up with these if they do go quickly early. Click here to back Snake Roll with Sky Bet Over at Kempton, the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle also has a history of producing horses who go on to do well in the spring and it should pay to follow the form over the next two or three months. For example, last year’s winner, Cobbler’s Dream, who reverts from an aborted novice chasing career, was just beaten in the Martin Pipe on his next start, while Marie’s Rock, who was sent off favourite when nearly brought down early, has won three Graded hurdles since, including at Cheltenham and Punchestown, so this is clearly form worth keeping an eye on.

We may be guilty of following the flock this week, but it’s hard to see how OUTLAW PETER won’t finish this season rated a lot higher than 130 and, with Harry Cobden currently riding at a ridiculously high strike rate and full of confidence, this horse is going to take the world of beating. Outlaw Peter has looked high class ever since finishing runner-up to the ill-fated Three Stripe Life on his debut in a bumper in Ireland, but he took time to learn his trade last season. He was then just beaten after five months off in the Grade Two Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow in October, when his trainer felt he needed the race, before following that with an effortless victory at Exeter a few weeks later. He's been rested since with this in mind and Nicholls has won this very competitive race twice in the last 10 years. It's worth repeating that the stable is operating at the peak of its powers at the moment and Outlaw Peter is a confident choice to take this, possibly en route to a tilt at the Albert Bartlett in March. Click here to back Outlaw Peter with Sky Bet Published at 1140 GMT on 10/01/23