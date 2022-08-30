Chris Day is back with four tips for Saturday's action across the cards at Haydock and Ascot

Racing betting tips: Saturday September 3 1pt e.w Contact in 2.55 Haydock at 10/1 (William Hill - 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt Inver Park in 3.10 Ascot at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt Art Power in 3.30 Haydock at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Haydock’s only Group One, the Betfair Sprint Cup, has attracted a quality field of sprinters with the ground currently good with showers forecast towards the end of the week. That should be welcome news for supporters of dual Wokingham winner Rohaan whose best form is on easier ground. He has been found wanting every time he’s been tried this level, though, and although he did win here as a three-year-old, he seems to prefer a stiffer test at this distance now. With Owen Burrows having a great season it’s easy to see why the layers have chalked up his Minzaal, runner-up in a Prix Maurice de Gheest after comfortably landing Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes, as favourite.

His chance is there for all to see and following his trainer continues to be profitable but I’m not sure how much shorter he can really be on the day in a race where any number can be fancied to beat each other. Naval Crown did us a favour at Royal Ascot then ran a blinder in the July Cup when the only horse to give Alcohol Free a race but he was well behind Minzaal in France and it’s possible those tough races have knocked the edge off him for now. Last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana looked to be running into form when finishing fast into the places in the Coolmore Nunthorpe at York and it’s likely this race has been his target all season but this might be a stronger contest than last year and I’m happy to swerve him until the draw is known at least at current single-figure odds. One of the most impressive performances at York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival was that of the in-form Ralph Beckett’s Kinross in the seven furlong Sky Bet City of York Stakes where he only had to be pushed out to land that valuable prize for Frankie Dettori. We saw a similar display in Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes last year but the question mark is over the trip in this grade with three unplaced efforts from three runs at it and he’ll obviously need something more to figure on Saturday. Most of the racing this year has been run on good to firm ground so I’m keen to find something that comes here fresh who acts on this easier ground and I like Tim Easterby’s five-year-old ART POWER who has been aimed here all season. Click here to back Art Power with Sky Bet He went off a shorter price than the winner when fifth last year but had had a busier campaign including being sent off just 7/2 for the Diamond Jubilee at Ascot and could well have been feeling those exertions. He’s got tonnes of early speed and warmed up with an eye-catching fourth to Kinross when not seeing out the seven furlongs at York last time but was expected to need that run and I think he’ll be tuned to the minute at the weekend so make him the early value at 10/1 The betting for the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap centres around recent Melrose winner, Soulcombe, who sauntered away with York’s big three-year-old handicap and he’ll clearly be hard to beat if the race hasn’t taken too much out of him but he’s had plenty of racing and that was only a fortnight ago.

I’m a big fan of David and Nicola Baron’s CONTACT and have had this race in mind since he put up his smoothest performance of the season in winning here at the end of May after which he went on to finish third to Candleford when drawn out in the car park at Ascot. He stayed on to some purpose there, almost reeling in Ajero, who went on to comfortably land a Glorious Goodwood handicap next time and has indicated every time we see him that he really needs a stiffer test of stamina which Saturday’s race will provide. His subsequent fifth at Newmarket can be explained by him getting involved in a rough race on the rails on the July course but he stayed on to be beaten just a length-and-a-half at the line and this slower ground has always suited him best so the 10/1 available looks an each-way steal with Ben Curtis already jocked up. Click here to back Contact with Sky Bet Down at Ascot, David O’Meara bids to win another major prize and he has a couple of fancied runners in the National Racehorse Week Handicap over seven furlongs. I couldn’t put anybody off either but Blue For You looked like he needed all of the mile at York last time and he faces a rival with lots in his favour in Buckingham Palace winner INVER PARK. He travelled well in behind that day and was a good winner before being strong late on in the market for Goodwood’s Stewards’ Cup last time, money which suggested his shrewd connections see him as still being well treated. That test didn’t seem to suit but going back up in trip off just a 4lb higher mark should see a return to form and he looks a great bit of value at 10/1. Click here to back Inver Park with Sky Bet

Preview posted 1020 BST on 30/08/2022