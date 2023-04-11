Chris Day takes a final antepost look at Saturday's action and he's got two bets in the Randox Grand National including one at 80/1.

Racing betting tips: Saturday April 15 2pts win Marie's Rock in 3.35 Aintree at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Cooper's Cross in 4.15 Aintree at 10/1 (General) 1pt e.w Diol Ker in 5.15 Aintree at 80/1 (Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w Ain’t That A Shame in 5.15 Aintree at 22/1 (Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Although Irish horses will statistically outnumber those trained in the UK in Saturday’s Randox Grand National, a Scottish-trained runner heads the betting in the shape of Lucinda Russell’s dual Cheltenham winner, Corach Rambler. To win two consecutive runnings of the Ultima is barely believable but to add this would be a fairytale especially following the recent death of the yard’s Aintree winner, One For Arthur. I can’t really find anything not to like about this well-treated favourite and those who say he’s going to be at a disadvantage being held up are surely grasping at straws as he’s overcome that twice at the Festival over a course which always favours those racing up with the pace and only the price puts me off. I’d be willing to take on plenty of the others at the head of the market not just on price but feel they all have questions to answer for varying reasons and prefer to look lower down the antepost lists for a bet, beginning with the Henry De Bromhead-trained nine year old, AIN'T THAT A SHAME, who was a maiden over fences until recently but does have some excellent placed form in big handicap chases in Ireland yet still looks fairly treated.

For example he gets 11lb for a head beating by The Big Dog last October and that one ran an excellent third in the Welsh National from a 7lb higher mark and has been one of the toughest staying chasers in Ireland over the last couple of seasons. While The Big Dog was in Wales over Christmas, Ain’t That A Shame was finishing a cracking fourth in Leopardstown’s Paddy Power Chase, always one of the most hotly-contested races of the year, where he travelled like a dream before getting slightly outpaced but was staying on strongly again at the finish and this test promises to suit him ideally. I don’t expect prices of 22/1 each-way for 6 places to be available for long and make him the main bet. Click here to back Ain't That A Shame at 22/1 with Sky Bet I see the argument for Longhouse Poet, who bids to do a Hedgehunter and come back and win the race after travelling too keenly last year and his trainer deliberately ran him recently to try to take the keenness out of him. Nobody would begrudge Martin Brassil a winner in a big race given the way his handicappers ran at Cheltenham and Panda Boy’s excellent effort in the Irish National but he’s already been backed and can’t be much shorter on Saturday. Similar comments apply to Vanillier, a Grade One novice hurdler who finished an eye-catching second to the now retired Kemboy when 20lb wrong at the weights in the Bobbyjo in February. Clearly he has a massive chance on his best hurdling form for Gavin Cromwell off a mark of 147 now his back problems are said to be behind him and he always looked made for this type of test as a young horse. The other one who interests me at a massive price is the Noel Meade-trained nine year old, DIOL KER, who looked an unlucky loser in the aforementioned Paddy Power Chase when failing to get up by a short head after losing ground at the final obstacle. In truth he’s a decent enough jumper but his career has been characterised by being hampered in good races, although I think the long run in will help him compensate for that and, if he’s within shouting range coming to the last, I doubt anything will get home stronger as he showed when winning a hot race at Naas on the Sunday before Cheltenham last year, so I’m more than happy to take a chance each way at 80/1. Click here to back Diol Ker at 66/1 with Sky Bet