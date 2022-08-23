Chris Day is back with four tips for Saturday's action across the cards at Goodwood and Newmarket.

Racing betting tips: Saturday August 27 1pt Breege in 1.50 Goodwood at 12/1 (BetVictor) 1 pt ew Lyndon B in 2.25 Goodwood at 14/1 (Coral - 1/4 1,2,3,4,) 1pt Bellosa in 3.15 Newmarket at 20/1 (William Hill) 1pt Finest Sound in 3.35 Goodwood at 6/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Goodwood’s Saturday card kicks off with the Group 3 William Hill Prestige Stakes where a host of lightly-raced and well-bred fillies will face the starter with a view to enhancing their reputations ahead of the big autumn contests. Karl Burke’s impressive nine-length debut winner Bright Diamond heads the early betting and definitely looked the part in romping clear at Newmarket. She could clearly be anything and the stable have a host of smart two-year-old fillies to measure her against so it will be a tip in itself if she heads south at the weekend. If there’s anything to be wary of the time was nothing special so this will be a chance to put her victory under more scrutiny. Next in the betting is the Charlie Appleby-trained Fairy Cross, who already has form in pattern company having finished second over this trip at Sandown at Listed level.

She raced freely there and was only caught close home so this sharper track could suit and, as she’s likely to be prominently ridden, will be in prime position to take advantage at a course where trouble in running can often have a say in the result of races. The Amo Racing-owned Queen Olly was third in Group Two company behind Mawj at the July Meeting at Newmarket where she ran as though this trip would be more suitable, a point her breeding also signals and the owners could do with a change in fortune with their juveniles who have been running well without winning in recent times. She was just behind the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo there and that one has certainly franked the form since but it’s a filly who she strictly holds on collateral form BREEGE, who I expect to take a big leap forward for stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time. Click here to back Breege with Sky Bet John Quinn doesn’t waste entries at Goodwood and Lord Riddiford enhanced his record at the track in a handicap here in July and this filly looks to have been biding her time over six furlongs so the standout 12/1 available looks very tempting especially as her Topspeed figure in the Princess Margaret Stakes won by Lezoo is the best on offer in this field. The seven-furlong William Hill Handicap which follows sees Goodwood Mile Winner Orbaan return to the scene of his finest hour, a victory he followed up at Ascot’s Shergar Cup meeting and he showed he remains in top form with another excellent effort at York last week.

Whether this trip will be far enough is the question and, although LYNDON B is not a regular winner, he does have an exceptional record here having returned RPRs of 94 on two of his three visits to the track and a fast pace would suit his hold up style. I thought he was a comfortable winner here in a Class 3 event last month and that form was franked when the runner up The Attorney won next time so I make him each-way value at 14/1 as a course specialist in a race where quite a few could run elsewhere this week. The feature race, the Group 2 William Hill Celebration Mile, is a chance for Mutasaabeq to finally win the big race he's always threatened to for Charlie Hills although he does seem a difficult horse to win with and only finished eighth here last season. With the disappointing turnout he won't finish that far down the field this time but the effort of FINEST SOUND in finishing second to Alflaila over further in Saturday's Strensall Stakes puts him in here with a decent chance and I think 6/1 significantly underrates him. Newmarket's big race, the Group 3 Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes over six furlongs, sees Great Ambassador, who has been running well in top handicap company, step up in class and while he does have a good chance on figures, he's also tricky to win with. I like the Jane Chapple-Hyam trained four-year-old filly BELLOSA, who was sent off just 11/1 for last year 's Jersey Stakes after taking a Listed event at Newmarket on only her second visit to the racecourse. She lost her way slightly afterwards but reappeared at York with a reasonable effort in handicap company over further after having wind surgery and the trainer seems a dab hand at getting this type of horse ready to show its form at home. I'm prepared to take a chance at 20/1.

Preview posted 1020 BST on 23/08/2022