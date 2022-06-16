Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt has four bets for day four of Royal Ascot on Friday.

Racing betting tips: Friday June 17 0.5pts e.w Beautiful Aisling in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Perfect Power in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 4/1 (General) 2pts win Inspiral in 4.20 Royal Ascot at 9/4 (General) 1pt win Ladies Church in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Ascot 2022 | Day Four Best Bets

The intense competition continues at Royal Ascot on Friday when PERFECT POWER can repeat last year's victory at the meeting in the Norfolk Stakes by taking the Commonwealth Cup. One of the best two-year-olds in the country last season when adding victories in the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes, Richard Fahey's colt made a sparkling reappearance in the Greenham at Newbury where he beat Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes runner-up Lusail by a length and a half in a fast time.

Connections couldn't resist the temptation to run Perfect Power in the 2000 Guineas, and I thought he had a chance of staying since he finishes so strongly over distances short of a mile, but it wasn't to be even though a seventh behind Coroebus was no disgrace. Back at a stiff six furlongs in a race likely to be run at a blistering pace could provide the ideal scenario for Christophe Soumillon's mount, and there won't be a faster finisher up the hill.

Later on, INSPIRAL looks the day's best favourite in the Coronation Stakes. The John and Thady Gosden filly wasn't ready for the 1000 Guineas and this will have been the alternative target ever since.

On last year's form when she won all four of her starts including two defeats of the Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage in the May Hill Stakes and Fillies Mile (Cachet, the Guineas winner, back in third), she has a clear chance and, all being well, it’s likely she will outclass her rivals. Much depends on whether Inspiral is fully primed for this important seasonal debut so, hopefully, John and Thady Gosden have got the preparation right. The rest of the card looks distinctly tricky but it might pay to take a big price about BEAUTIFUL AISLING in the opening Albany Stakes. This daughter of Havana Gold caught the eye in the paddock before making a highly promising debut at Sandown in late May when she ran on strongly up the stiff five furlongs to be beaten a neck by Cuban Mistress who probably bumped into a smart rival when denied under a penalty subsequently.

Beautiful Aisling was sent off an odds-on favourite at Chelmsford on her second start but was all over the shop on that turning five furlongs giving herself too much to do in the home straight and going down by half a length. Clearly, this is a talented filly and, back on a straight course and up in trip to six furlongs, she wouldn't be the worst big-priced outsider this week.

Finally, LADIES CHURCH can provide an Irish win in the concluding Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap. Johnny Murtagh's filly has been very consistent so far, winning twice as a two-year-old before being placed at Group and Listed level on her last two starts.