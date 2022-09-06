Chris Day is back with three bets on the Cazoo St Leger card at Doncaster on Saturday.

Racing betting tips: Saturday September 10 1pt Significantly in 1.45 Doncaster at 33/1 (General) 1pt Nomadic Empire in 1.45 Doncaster at 25/1 (General - 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w Zechariah in 3.30 Doncaster at 10/1 General - 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The rain which fell over the weekend has turned the Doncaster going slightly slower than good and, with further showers expected, it’s unlikely we’re going to see a repetition of the quick going that caused so many non-runners at Haydock last Saturday. For the time of year, good/good to soft should be no excuses ground and the Coral Portland Handicap has attracted its usual super competitive entry.

The race is run over the intermediate five-and-a-half furlongs trip that has thrown up so many race specialists over the years and some of the usual suspects look to have done a great job in getting their charges in here around the bottom of the weights and in the form of their lives. Ante-post favourite Whenthedealinsdone won a smart handicap at Ascot on Saturday over the minimum trip and looked for the world like he’d be following up this autumn as he cruised through to win by three lengths, barely turning a hair. The only negative I can see is that he’s never backed up a win like that and was very impressive at Goodwood last year but failed to maintain his form either side. I can see the case for him though, clearly. His trainer Roger Teal also has Chipstead in here, another four-year-old with a rating of 92 and he’ll no doubt be in plenty of trackers having turned a Sandown handicap into a procession last month although this will be a different test up from a Class 4. Mick Appleby is another trainer with few peers when it comes to annexing big handicaps and he’ has Juan Les Pins in here off a low weight for shrewd connections. His win at this track over six furlongs last time also looked like teeing him up for some big late season targets and dropping back in trip should hold no fears for him as he travels very strongly in the early part of his races. Kevin Ryan, responsible for perhaps the greatest ever Portland horse in Halmahera, regularly aims for this race en-route to the Ayr Gold Cup and, in the four-year -old Bergerac he has another likely contender. His career has really blossomed since being fitted with blinkers, scooting up at Newmarket then just holding on over this trip at York. He should still be improving and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see him bang there late on with four and five-year-olds having dominated this race in the last few years. It’s possible that the race won by Bergerac at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival will be the key piece of form and Julie Camacho’s Makanah looked to finish full of running there having not got the clearest of runs in the closing stages. He was well backed on that occasion and has plenty of form suggesting he can run well again but it will take some performance from a seven-year-old to beat some improving youngsters in a red-hot contest like this.

Also close up was NOMADIC EMPIRE who had to switch early for Jason Watson and unsurprisingly didn’t quite manage to get home as he was involved in some scrimmaging in the latter part of the race. He likes this time of year, all of his victories coming in August and September, and is one to keep on side in his next few runs having again not enoyed the best of luck at Haydock last weekend. He arrives here 5lbs lower mark than for a York victory 12 months ago so looks a bit of value at 25/1. Click here to back Nomadic Empire with Sky Bet The other horse I noticed who was running much better than he’d done for a while at York was SIGNIFICANTLY, who was another victim of that rough race but who can now race off a mark of 96, the same from which he beat last year’s Portland winner, Hurricane Ivor at Ascot last July. That was his second victory at the track in less than a month and great things were being predicted at the time although he did seem to lose his way thereafter which resulted in him being gelded over the winter. After reappearing at Newbury in April when seeming to perform below market expectations he had wind surgery and ran better than his finishing position suggests when fading close home over Hamilton’s six furlongs next time. I had my eye on him at York and thought he was just about to mount a challenge under Clifford Lee when meeting with interference and he’s been dropped a total of 8lbs this season so must have some sort of chance. It could well pay to have a bit of 33/1 on your side come Saturday morning when you can view the chances of some of the favourites with full knowledge of the draw. Click here to back Significantly with Sky Bet At 2.20, there’s a high class field of eight two year olds entered in the Group 2 Coral Champagne Stakes with Charlie Appleby and Godolphin responsible for the market leaders, Silver Knott and Victory Dance but both are also entered at the Curragh. I didn’t really get the feeling that Chaldean was absolutely out of the top drawer in winning the Acomb at York which he’d probably need to be here and I think Appleby will win the race with his selected but don’t know which horse that will be so can’t recommend a bet. At 2.55, the Cazoo Park Stakes is almost a re-run of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes won emphatically by Kinross last time which means he’ll be shouldering a penalty here but he won with such authority there on ground that wasn’t thought to be to his liking that I can’t find any reason to oppose him. Nothing among the home contingent really stands out as being great each-way value but keep an eye on Sheila Laverty’s New Energy, who finished runner up to Native Trail in the Irish 2000 Guineas and could cause a surprise if taking this option instead of the Boomerang Mile for which he holds an entry in Ireland at the weekend.

If he didn’t hold that engagement I’d say the current 14/1 was excellent value but it’s worth waiting to see where he finally goes as this may not be as competitive as the Leopardstown race and he doesn’t have to find much getting seven from the Town Moor favourite. The reason we’re all at Doncaster at the weekend is for the oldest Classic, the Group One Cazoo St Leger, which has been a good race for favourites in recent times and it’s hard to oppose New London, who was the chief Godolphin Derby hope before fluffing his lines at Chester. He comes here in top form and the stable are so consistent at this level that trying to find one to beat him is hard. For me the each way play, though, is the Freddie and Martin Meade trained ZECHARIAH, who was headed in the shadow of the post in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot but was very impressive last time at Newbury, admittedly in a lesser race. He looks sure to relish this challenge and will expose any chinks in the armour of the favourite at odds of 10/1. He could be heading for the Melbourne Cup after Saturday and his connections almost landed the big three-year-old staying handicap at Ascot on Saturday so go there in good form. Click here to back Zechariah with Sky Bet Preview posted 0900 BST on 06/09/2022