The leading tipster landed two more winners on Wednesday and he's got a couple of fancies for day two of the Dante Festival on Thursday.

Racing betting tips: Thursday May 12 1pt win El Bodegon in 3.35 York at 7/2 (William Hill, bet365) 1pt win Ravenscraig Castle in 5.20 York at 5/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York is usually a highly significant trial for the Derby, and in trying to find this year's winner, a choice must be made between proven form or exciting potential. Under the latter heading, file Desert Crown and Magisterial who could both step up on promising victories at Nottingham and Leicester respectively. But, in the coldly logical corner, EL BODEGON has to be the one to beat after two big wins on soft ground in France last September and October, beating subsequent winners True Testament and Vadeni in a Group Three at Chantilly before landing the Group One Criterium De Saint-Cloud over this trip from last weekend's Leopardstown Derby Trial winner (and new favourite for Epsom) Stone Age with another live Classic contender Buckaroo back in fourth.

That form sets a very high standard with El Bodegon earning an official rating of 112 which the two aforementioned front runners in the betting can only aspire to at this stage of their careers. Any further rain would certainly fall in favour of in-form James Ferguson's full brother to Best Solution (the winner of international Group Ones at a mile-and-a-half including the Caulfield Cup) though there is no evidence to suggest that he won't go on a faster surface. On the same rating is the 2000 Guineas eighth Royal Patronage, a winner at York over seven furlongs last season, who should handle the step up in trip here. However, after taking them along at Newmarket, he retreated quite quickly inside the final furlong.

Meanwhile, Desert Crown has been heavily backed recently for the Derby and it was certainly an impressive defeat of the 83-rated Schmilsson at Nottingham (1m) in November. The son of Nathaniel pulled well clear in the final furlong and looks sure to stay at least this distance. Magisterial, currently rated 99, beat the odds-on Godolphin newcomer Ruling Dynasty (entered in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot) in convincing style under Frankie Dettori at Leicester last month, but third-placed Crystal Delight (beaten just over three lengths) flopped at Windsor on Monday. Aidan O"Brien, who dominated last week's Derby trials, relies on the 98-rated Bluegrass (a son of Galileo out of the smart sprinter Quiet Reflection) who looks bound to improve on his reappearance fourth behind Piz Badile and the aforementioned Buckaroo in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in early April.

On what looks a tough day, RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE is the only other suggestion in the concluding Fidomoney Handicap over two miles. The quite lightly-raced four-year-old (another son of Nathaniel), ran two creditable races at York over a mile-and-three-quarters last season, going under by less than a length behind Valley Forge in the Melrose Handicap at the Ebor meeting before finishing fourth to Surrey Gold and two other progressive types on soft ground in October.

On both occasions, Ravenscraig Castle looked to be crying out for two miles and he should be all the better for his seasonal reappearance over the trip at Ripon last month when he made the running until over a furlong out before finishing third to the subsequent Chester Cup third Rajinsky and previous Thirsk winner Go Shirty. Ground versatile and with proven course form over what looked a trip short of ideal, Andrew Mullen's mount should run a big race. Posted at 1655 BST on 11/05/22