The leading tipster landed two more winners on Wednesday and he's got a couple of fancies for day three of the Dante Festival on Friday.

Racing betting tips: Friday May 13 1pt win Rolling The Dice in 2.25 York at 22/1 (Hills) 1pt win Lady Labelle in 4.10 York at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's always worth taking the odd chance in the racing game, and ROLLING THE DICE looks over-priced in the Listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes at York on Friday. At the time of writing, this daughter of Mehmas was set to go off at way into double-figure odds despite being close to the top-rated runner in the field having chased home the smart Inspiral and subsequent 1000 Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September. Part of the reason this filly is being ignored in the betting could be that she is her trainer Hilal Kobeissi's only winner in recent seasons.

Rolling The Dice returns here after a wind operation (and also wears a tongue strap) but, if she was struggling with her breathing last term, then there could be much more to come as she travelled strongly before winning her maiden at Newbury last July and, before that, looked a likely winner at Epsom only for her saddle to slip approaching the final furlong leaving jockey Liam Jones with no choice but to ease off. Put simply, if Rolling The Dice was trained by John Gosden or William Haggas, she would be a much shorter price for what might not be the deepest of races for the grade. Later on, LADY LABELLE may also be an under-estimated contender in the Paddy Power "Fill Thi Boots" Handicap. A 66/1 winner on her debut at Chelmsford last December when trained by Sylvester Kirk, this daughter of The Gurkha showed that effort was no fluke on her first start for Andrew Balding at Wolverhampton in April when chasing home the promising Stay Alert, a horse who had really caught the eye at Lingfield previously. Stay Alert is declared to run in a listed event at Newbury on Saturday.