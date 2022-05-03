Simon Holt previews Wednesday'ss action at Chester where he expects Joseph O'Brien's fine recent run to continue.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday May 4 2pts Star Of Lady M in 1.30 Chester at 7/4 (Bet365 & William Hill) 1pt Navello in 2.05 Chester at 7/1 (General) 2pts Above The Curve in 2.40 Chester at 15/8 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CHESTER'S May meeting always begins with the ICM Stellar Sports Lily Agnes Stakes, a race showcasing precocious two-year-old talent, and STAR OF LADY M has looked well above average so far.

Successful at Redcar first time out from the subsequent seven-length Beverley winner Primrose Ridge (with the re-opposing Zephina back in third), David O'Meara's daughter of Havana Grey still looked green but followed up in similarly dominant fashion in a fast time at Ripon. Both those performances were achieved on soft ground but, with showers forecast for the Knavesmire, conditions shouldn't be a problem and, importantly, she is handily drawn one off the inside in stall two.

Last year's four-length Lily Agnes winner was NAVELLO who returns to the same trip in the tote.co.uk Free Chester Placepot Every Day Handicap for the George Boughey and William Buick combination.

There is no doubt that this son of Ivawood was an early sort a year ago but he has continued to run at a fair level since, winning at Wolverhampton in November and then showed a good turn of foot from the back of the field before finishing second to an in-form Lucky Man at Lingfield in March. Conditions would have been far too soft for Navello at Thirsk last time but the handicapper has dropped him 3lb to a mark just 2lb higher than his Wolverhampton rating and the likelihood of a strongly-run race, in which the Sandown winner Live In The Dream is likely to blaze off, should suit him. Live In The Dream is very speedy but has gone up 8lb for Sandown where he was ridden by the useful 5lb claimer Sean Kirrane. Ryan Moore now takes the mount but the gelding is effectively carrying 13lb more.

In the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks, the Joseph O'Brien-trained ABOVE THE CURVE looks to have solid claims.