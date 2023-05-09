Chris Day takes an early look at the weekend's action and has bets at both Ascot and Haydock.

Racing betting tips: Saturday May 13 1pt Baradar in 2.40 Ascot at 14/1 (General) 1pt Afadil in 3.15 Haydock at 8/1 (William Hill & Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Newmarket’s Guineas meeting will take some beating but Ascot stage a quality card on Saturday, the highlight being the Victoria Cup, which looks like being an absolute cracker at this stage. The bookies have Clive Cox’s Kingdom Come chalked up as favourite on the back of a hat-trick of all-weather wins he completed at Kempton last time where he beat Marco Botti’s Rainbow Fire, who duly franked the form in a typically strong Haydock handicap ten days ago. Form on synthetic surfaces can be difficult to assess when horses return to turf but sand-based Ascot has seemed a surface where the form can be transferred and, with his trainer having won this with Lethal Nymph two years ago, it’s hard to pick holes in him. That stable companion comes here just 1lb higher in the ratings than for that victory but has found winning difficult since, due mainly to his commendable consistency, but did finish in the placings in quality events here twice last season and could be each-way value on the day as money comes for the more unexposed types. Another course specialist seemingly destined to go well is Fresh, whose trainer James Fanshawe has been going very well recently. He won two big field seven furlong handicaps at the track last season but did find things more difficult thereafter and interestingly has an entry in a conditions race at Haydock so isn’t a certain starter. Biggles ran very well when just touched off by Rainbow Fire at Haydock and his trainer did mention this race as his early season target and he’s another who will surely go very well given a bit of cut in the ground after showing good progress in the latter half of last year. I thought one or two of Ralph Beckett's Newmarket runners were a bit disappointing, though, and will pass him over on those grounds although he’s definitely one for a big race when they’re firing on all cylinders and his trainer will no doubt place him to advantage at least once this season.

Vafortino in winning action