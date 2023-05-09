Chris Day takes an early look at the weekend's action and has bets at both Ascot and Haydock.
Newmarket’s Guineas meeting will take some beating but Ascot stage a quality card on Saturday, the highlight being the Victoria Cup, which looks like being an absolute cracker at this stage.
The bookies have Clive Cox’s Kingdom Come chalked up as favourite on the back of a hat-trick of all-weather wins he completed at Kempton last time where he beat Marco Botti’s Rainbow Fire, who duly franked the form in a typically strong Haydock handicap ten days ago.
Form on synthetic surfaces can be difficult to assess when horses return to turf but sand-based Ascot has seemed a surface where the form can be transferred and, with his trainer having won this with Lethal Nymph two years ago, it’s hard to pick holes in him.
That stable companion comes here just 1lb higher in the ratings than for that victory but has found winning difficult since, due mainly to his commendable consistency, but did finish in the placings in quality events here twice last season and could be each-way value on the day as money comes for the more unexposed types.
Another course specialist seemingly destined to go well is Fresh, whose trainer James Fanshawe has been going very well recently.
He won two big field seven furlong handicaps at the track last season but did find things more difficult thereafter and interestingly has an entry in a conditions race at Haydock so isn’t a certain starter.
Biggles ran very well when just touched off by Rainbow Fire at Haydock and his trainer did mention this race as his early season target and he’s another who will surely go very well given a bit of cut in the ground after showing good progress in the latter half of last year.
I thought one or two of Ralph Beckett's Newmarket runners were a bit disappointing, though, and will pass him over on those grounds although he’s definitely one for a big race when they’re firing on all cylinders and his trainer will no doubt place him to advantage at least once this season.
Last year’s winner Vafortino comes here off a 6lb higher mark, but won again afterwards at Goodwood in the summer and looks primed for another big effort having finished runner up to Rebel Territory in a competitive race at the Craven Meeting, although the winner also looked ahead of his mark and it could be tough to reverse the form on these terms.
For me, though, one of the most eyecatching runs of the season came in the Lincoln, where BARADAR must have traded at very short prices on the exchanges as he travelled all over his rivals before possibly not seeing out the stiff mile on heavy ground. He could be hard to beat here as long as the ground is on the slow side.
Doncaster could be his favourite track as he won there last autumn and also finished third in the Vertem Futurity as a two year old while his Ascot record is a tailed off run in the Britannia for Johnny Murtagh. However I’m prepared to forgive that as he clearly doesn’t operate on firm ground and I expect him to deliver a knockout blow from his mark of 97 with 14/1 looking to underestimate his chances by quite a bit.
Haydock’s mixed card features the Pertemps Networks Swinton Handicap Hurdle, the first big race of the jumps season, and another strong entry has been made here.
The Charles Byrnes-trained Byker looks the right favourite having travelled like the best horse in the Boodles on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival before being caught late on by Jazzy Mattie.
One word of warning though as the winner blew out when well fancied at Fairyhouse subsequently over Easter although this one has been given time to recover from his exertions and the trainer’s reputation has been well earned in recent times so he is the one to beat if making the journey over.
There’s little doubt Kerry Lee also has a smart prospect in facile Grade Two winner Nemean Lion but she took him out of the Scottish Champion Hurdle when the ground was similar to what can be expected on Saturday so he can’t be recommended here until his participation is guaranteed although he’ll be hard to pass over if the rain does come in time.
One horse who disappointed behind Byker at Cheltenham was the Paul Nicholls-trained AFADIL, who may have been feeling the effects of a rushed preparation to get his handicap mark but has gone on to run a blinder under top weight at Ascot before running out a good winner at Ayr where he was a convincing winner showing a great kick from the back of the last. He looks a certain starter with plenty of upside for the champion trainer with Harry Cobden already jocked up.
His jumping can be improved but you can be sure his handler will have worked on that and there’s loads to come. He’s the pick of the early prices at 8/1.
