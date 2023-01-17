There are plenty of options for staying chasers this weekend with big races at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield.

At Haydock, one of the big handicap chases of the season, the Peter Marsh Chase, a Limited Handicap over three miles, will be a searching test with the ground currently heavy and unlikely to improve.

Nicky Henderson’s Dusart, a highly thought of but lightly-raced individual, bids for his first win of the season en route to his main target, the Scottish National. He finished last season with a battling victory over Sounds Russian at Ayr, form which has been franked by the runner-up on three occasions this term, but he didn’t come to hand early enough to take in his original option, the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

He ran reasonably in his comeback over hurdles but whether he really wants heavy ground is open to question plus he’s also got an entry at Lingfield.

Empire Steel from the all conquering Sandy Thomson yard could have a race such as this in him as he loves flat, left-handed tracks and soft ground but he did disappoint on one occasion here last season and it may be that Kelso at the end of February will be his big day again this time around.

Haydock at this time of year is a track for specialists and there are none more likely to show their form than Nigel Twiston-Davies’s twelve year old, BRISTOL DE MAI, who was awarded the Grand National Trial here last February after the winner failed a drug test.

Everybody knows about his record in the Betfair Chase and he raced with all his old exuberance in this season’s renewal although understandably couldn’t keep up the gallop against younger Grade One opponents but his mark has now dropped to 154.

Given that Frodon, who finished just in front of him, had previously won a Wincanton handicap off 158, he has to be viewed as favourably treated and looks sure to run his race with everything in his favour.