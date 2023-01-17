Chris Day is back with three early fancies for Saturday's action at Ascot and Haydock.
1pt win Yorksea in 1.50 Ascot at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt win Bristol De Mai in 2.40 Haydock at 7/1 (Hills)
1pt win Danny Kirwan in 3.00 Ascot at 10/1 (General)
There are plenty of options for staying chasers this weekend with big races at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield.
At Haydock, one of the big handicap chases of the season, the Peter Marsh Chase, a Limited Handicap over three miles, will be a searching test with the ground currently heavy and unlikely to improve.
Nicky Henderson’s Dusart, a highly thought of but lightly-raced individual, bids for his first win of the season en route to his main target, the Scottish National. He finished last season with a battling victory over Sounds Russian at Ayr, form which has been franked by the runner-up on three occasions this term, but he didn’t come to hand early enough to take in his original option, the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
He ran reasonably in his comeback over hurdles but whether he really wants heavy ground is open to question plus he’s also got an entry at Lingfield.
Empire Steel from the all conquering Sandy Thomson yard could have a race such as this in him as he loves flat, left-handed tracks and soft ground but he did disappoint on one occasion here last season and it may be that Kelso at the end of February will be his big day again this time around.
Haydock at this time of year is a track for specialists and there are none more likely to show their form than Nigel Twiston-Davies’s twelve year old, BRISTOL DE MAI, who was awarded the Grand National Trial here last February after the winner failed a drug test.
Everybody knows about his record in the Betfair Chase and he raced with all his old exuberance in this season’s renewal although understandably couldn’t keep up the gallop against younger Grade One opponents but his mark has now dropped to 154.
Given that Frodon, who finished just in front of him, had previously won a Wincanton handicap off 158, he has to be viewed as favourably treated and looks sure to run his race with everything in his favour.
Down at Ascot, the Royal Ascot Racing Club Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle gives recent easy Newbury winner, Blenkinsop, the chance to follow up at this stiffer track which should play to his strengths as he bids for a four-timer.
That race looked strong beforehand but some of his main market rivals may not have liked the ground although there’s no doubt a horse with his profile is progressive and he can still run off a mark of 131 and he’s probably the right favourite.
The horse I like, though, is the five year old YORKSEA, trained by Gary Moore, who I have followed since seeing him stay on strongly for third on his stable debut at Cheltenham last season.
He always looked a bit weak as a juvenile and may not have been suited coming off the pace in a slowly-run contest the next time, but he still finished runner-up and did manage a comfortable victory at Fontwell after.
Making his comeback at Newbury in November, he was hampered by a faller before staying on for fourth then returned to Sussex to win at his favourite track in authoritative fashion last time, looking for all the world that he’d improve again when facing a stiffer task.
He loves soft ground and is clearly thriving and well treated, so it makes sense to get him on board early at a track where his trainer does very well and longer term he could be one for the Coral Cup at the Festival.
The other big race, the bet365 Handicap Chase, looks wide open but I thought DANNY KIRWAN would have benefitted from a slightly less aggressive ride when second to Our Power at the October meeting for which he has been given a 3lb rise in the ratings.
Dropping three furlongs in trip and reunited with Harry Cobden this time, for an owner who loves to have winners here, he could be about to start fulfilling the promise his trainer has always believed him to have - even at the age of 10.
Published at 1010 GMT on 17/01/23
