Free betting tips Sha Tin Sunday | The HK File: California dreamin'

Graham Cunningham will be revealing the best bets in Hong Kong in a special bi-weekly file, beginning with Sunday's Sha Tin action live on Sky Sports Racing.

Deepshot to shine as Sha Tin springs back to life

Racing begins at Sha Tin again on Sunday

How do you sum up everything that matters in Hong Kong racing in a dozen or so short paragraphs? With difficulty is the short answer but I’ll be attempting it twice a week for Sportinglife.com - so here goes: Sunday’s season opener is the first of 88 meetings between now and next July – 48 at Sha Tin, 40 at Happy Valley – and certain themes can be taken for granted. Punting appetites will be razor sharp after a summer break; Joao Moreira and Zac Purton (who rode a third of all last season’s 835 winners combined) will dominate markets; certain ‘boom’ horses will come with huge reputations; and things won’t go well long term for those who steam in on them blindly.

David Hayes trains Naboo Attack

One of those boom horses is the David Hayes-trained Naboo Attack, who joined a select club when saluting at Class 2 level on his HK debut but has broken horribly in two recent morning barrier trials at Sha Tin. The hulking five-year-old (all 1377lb of him) is bound to be popular in Sunday’s £300,000 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup at 7.35 (live on SSR) but Class 1 sprinting is a hard school and this field features several viable alternatives, with highly progressive Lucky Patch and ultra-consistent Duke Wai (Purton first time) atop the list The Quinella, which involves naming the first two home in either order, has long been HK’s most popular bet and taking three or four horses against the field can pay off strongly when a favourite fails to shine. It’s tough to leave Naboo Attack’s stablemate Nervous Witness out of any Q play in the 9.40. The ever-quotable Hayes is fully aware he has a potentially useful newcomer on his hands and has targetted this race for Nervous Witness because “if I trial him again he’ll only win by five lengths and create mass hysteria so I may as well run him for a bit of money.” Morning hitouts can be deceptive but Nervous Witness – who carries the Archie da Silva silks of HK sprinting legend Silent Witness – looked very good in his latest trial and he looks banker Quinella material with Glenealy Generals (Harry Bentley) and lightly-raced Spicy So Good (Moreira) as backup. Sha Tin’s race planners always save one of the hottest handicaps of the day for the finale and Sunday’s nightcap (due off at the civilised UK time of 10.50) is no exception. Formerly known as Vasiliev for Clive Cox, The Rock carries topweight for this £225,000 contest, while Roman Turbo (ex-Michael Halford) and Mister Snowdon (Richard Hughes) add further Euro spice.

Will Joao Moreira be celebrating again on Sunday?