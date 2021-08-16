Graham Cunningham is back with his thoughts on the Friday action at Sha Tin, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Drops Of God backed to strike it rich.

Snowdon can scale the Sha Tin heights as Chau seeks to lose his claim How fine are the margins between victory and defeat in HK racing? Well, last weekend’s Sha Tin card produced seven winners by a short head or a neck and, with speed to the fore during a sustained hot spell, the stage is set for some of the most powerful sprinters in town to square off on Friday’s public holiday card. The featured National Day Cup at 9.35 is a ferociously competitive G3 handicap with seven of the 14 runners rated over 100 and any number of possible winners. For what it’s worth, I would have Lucky Patch, Stronger and last year’s winner Computer Patch in the positive column, but this is a race that could have the judge reaching for his camera again and the Beijing Handicap (9.05) makes more punting appeal. Californiadeepshot heads the weights after doing the File a favour on his reappearance but he got all the favours that day – perfectly ridden by Joao Moreira in a slowly-run race – and whether he can defy an 8lb hike remains to be seen.

British import Mister Snowdon gets off the mark in Hong Kong at his second start, scoring a tidy win under @JerryChau15 for @DJWhyteTrainer! #HKracing pic.twitter.com/cA4xjbjRzz — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) July 4, 2021

Master Montaro finished a never nearer-seventh in the Californideepshot race and will do much better if he gets a stronger pace to run at but MISTER SNOWDON – a dual winner for Richard Hughes in 2020 – looks the one to focus on. This Lethal Force gelding has made a fine start to his HK career, getting the better of Californiadeepshot and Master Montaro in a driving finish on just his second Sha Tin start in July and fully confirming that promise when chasing home the former three weeks ago. A 7lb pull with the winner clearly boosts Mister Snowdon’s chance. Add in the fact that he’s reunited with top apprentice Jerry Chau – who needs just one more winner to lose his 5lb allowance – and his claims are clear for all to see. Two things catch the eye right away when looking at the Chongquing Handicap (10.10.) First, Joao will be watching from the weighing room for only the third time this season. And second, it looks like the Magic Man has paid the price for getting tangled up in traffic on Leap of Faith here two weeks ago.

John Size’s gelding looks sure to go close as he bids to make amends under Karis Teetan, while Moreira has the chance to shine again when DROPS OF GOD lines up for the closing Tianjin Handicap at 10.45. Drops Of God faded into fifth when sent off at 2.3 for his reappearance but perhaps that run was just needed. A commanding Class 3 success in July suggests that he’s well worth another chance, while those who tune in early for the SSR coverage have a chance to see whether HK’s latest boom sprinter Nervous Witness is the real deal when he lines up against the useful Carroll Street in the Shanghai Handicap at 8.00.

Sha Tin Friday selections 9.05: Mister Snowdon

10.45: Drops Of God