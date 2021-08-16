Free betting tips Happy Valley Wednesday | The Hong Kong File

Graham Cunningham is back with his thoughts on the Wednesday card at Happy Valley with Fire Ball his main fancy.

Handy draw can help Fire Ball explode again in Valley sprint

They race at Happy Valley on Wednesday

One day you’re riding a superb Sha Tin four timer, the next you are heading across town for just one booked ride at Happy Valley. Blake Shinn stole the show with by far his biggest day since arriving in HK on Sunday but the Aussie star will be among the supporting cast at the city track on Wednesday when three notable Irish recruits are on deck for the featured Class 2 sprint at 3.50. Loving A Boom was a Fairyhouse winner for a certain G Elliott in his younger days and has collected over £500,000 in prize money in HK despite winning just once from 30 starts.

Decrypt finished third behind Phoenix of Spain and Too Darn Hot in the Irish Guineas when trained by Paddy Twomey and has trialled well ahead of his first race since January, while Amazing One Plus (then known as Hazarpour) finished fifth in Masar’s Derby for Dermot Weld and will surely find this 1200m too sharp. Loving A Boom is certainly good enough to go close if things drop right for him, but the nightcap looks a little too tough overall and the earlier sprints make more appeal from a punting perspective. The rail is out wide for Wednesday’s card and that can make life tough for those drawn high, as evidenced by the fact that 41 of the last 76 winners over 1200m on the C track have been drawn between 1-4.

Jockey Zac Purton

Fire Ball looks well placed in gate 4 for the 1.45 and that’s far from the only pointer to his chance. Dennis Yip’s gelding was nicely progressive last season, signing off with an emphatic course and distance win under Zac Purton. The Aussie takes the ride again, which tends to be a big plus for Yip horses, and a 7lb hike might not be enough to stop him in a race where Happy Tango, Hero Star and Happily Friends appeal for Quinella purposes. Purton and Yip link up together again with Stormtrouper in the 2.15 and, once again, stall 4 looks favourable. Great Harvest looks the probable leader here and this highly consistent gelding should set his rivals a fair target from stall 3. Purton looks primed to employ more patient tactics on the lightly-raced Stormtrouper, who caught the eye on all his lasts three starts at the Valley last season and should have no problem making his presence felt from a mark of 48 this term. Valley Views R4 (1.45) 1 Fire Ball R5 (2.15) 7 Stormtrouper