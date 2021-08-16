Free betting tips Happy Valley Wednesday | The HK File: Method is no madness

Graham Cunningham got off to a winning start with a 6/1 winner in Sunday's HK File - don't miss his thoughts on Happy Valley's season curtain-raiser this Wednesday.
You can’t help carrying a torch for a racecourse when it appears it in all its glory as you open your curtains every morning.
Happy Valley was home for four years until last Christmas – and there can’t be many more vibrant neighbourhoods on the planet – but it’s a demanding punting track with or without the roars of a packed Beer Garden.
Wednesday’s meeting will take place in front of a limited crowd of around 5000 and, as always at the city track, it’s essential to pick your punting battles carefully with a keen eye on draw and pace.
The rail is in the B position – which makes a low gate desirable over 1200m and 1650m – but stall 8 isn’t fatal if you have an exceptional rider on your side and Winning Method can go close under Zac Purton in the concluding Shek O Handicap at 3.55.
Purton left Sha Tin in chirpy form after a double on Sunday and his record over the Valley’s 1200m – 34 wins and as many places from 127 rides last term – shows he has no peers round the two-turn sprint track.
Winning Method ran a belter from a mark of 87 first time out last season and, having dropped to 79 while running very well on two of his last three starts, he could be nicely treated for all that he shoulders topweight here.
Purton’s link with David Hayes promises to strengthen this season but he can’t come close to doing 8st 2lb and therefore Alexis Badel gets the call for Trader in the Repulse Bay Handicap at 10.20.
Hayes flagged up his confidence for the new campaign well before he rattled off an opening day treble and logic suggests that several of his unexposed horses start the season ahead of the handicapper.
Trader didn’t go on so well as expected after a runaway debut success last term but recent trials suggest he’s better than a mark of 61 and his fine early pace will ensure he gets every chance to start on a high again.
Hayes and Purton are back in business with another potential improver when Infinity Win contests the Middle Bay handicap at 2.15. A promising Sha Tin debut suggests this youngster is better than his 53 rating but Infinity Win will be priced accordingly on his first visit to the Valley and Super Commander appeals as an each-way value option.
This speedy gelding is still winless in HK after 15 runs but he ended last term in fine form at the Valley and should give HK’s new dad and lad combination of David and Luke Ferraris a solid chance at a fair price from the inside gate.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.