Free betting tips Happy Valley Wednesday | The HK File: Method is no madness

Chirpy Purton returns to the Valley with Winning in mind

You can’t help carrying a torch for a racecourse when it appears it in all its glory as you open your curtains every morning.

Happy Valley was home for four years until last Christmas – and there can’t be many more vibrant neighbourhoods on the planet – but it’s a demanding punting track with or without the roars of a packed Beer Garden.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place in front of a limited crowd of around 5000 and, as always at the city track, it’s essential to pick your punting battles carefully with a keen eye on draw and pace.

The rail is in the B position – which makes a low gate desirable over 1200m and 1650m – but stall 8 isn’t fatal if you have an exceptional rider on your side and Winning Method can go close under Zac Purton in the concluding Shek O Handicap at 3.55.

Purton left Sha Tin in chirpy form after a double on Sunday and his record over the Valley’s 1200m – 34 wins and as many places from 127 rides last term – shows he has no peers round the two-turn sprint track.

Winning Method ran a belter from a mark of 87 first time out last season and, having dropped to 79 while running very well on two of his last three starts, he could be nicely treated for all that he shoulders topweight here.