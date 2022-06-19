We have a tip for every race at Pontefract as the Sky Bet Sunday Series heads to West Yorkshire for a seven-race card.

LADY LAVINA - 3.45 Pontefract

Kempton winner Speriamo is penalised for that success and LADY LAVINA can take advantage. The latter finished clear of the rest when runner-up at Chelmsford and normal progress can see her off the mark. Top Of The Class also posted a better effort at Chelmsford and is preferred to Gutsy Lady while Karl Burke runs three as he bids to win this for a third time in succession with Riverside Girl making most appeal ahead of the newcomers. TAJ ALOLA - 4.15 Pontefract

Mackenzie Rose won nicely at Doncaster last time but has been raised 8lb while stablemate Love Is Golden was placed again at Chester last week and looks stuck on his current mark. El Picador has won twice over a longer trip at Musselburgh so far this year while TAJ ALOLA struggled in Class 2 company at Epsom recently. The latter is better judged on an earlier second on fast ground at Ripon and gets another chance back at this lower level. Highwaygrey was winning off a much higher mark last year and can figure if rediscovering his best. BARTZELLA - 4.45 Pontefract

BARTZELLA was upped in class on her reappearance but won at this level at Goodwood. She’s penalised for that success but there’s more to come from the Haggas filly and she can confirm running with the runner-up Lady Hayes. The latter finished behind fourth-placed By Starlight in a Group 3 at Haydock recently while Glenartney is another with something to find with the selection. Invite is weighted to figure though headgear is applied after a couple of moderate efforts while the remainder have plenty to find on these terms. OVERHAUGH STREET - 5.15 Pontefract

Oleg won over 2m1f here back in 2020 but hasn’t raced since the same year while Haizoom represents last year’s winning yard and beat Captain Haddock over a shorter trip at Hamilton before placing over 2m. Yasmin From York won at Catterick earlier when beating OVERHAUGH STREET but the latter went on to win here earlier in the month with The Rutland Rebel and Flint Hill behind and looks worth sticking with despite a 4lb rise having won off higher marks in the past. Byron Hill is back on a winning mark and Twilight Prince has a shout on last week’s second at Bath. UNPLUGGED - 5.45 Pontefract

Bamboo Bay won in a lower grade at Chester last week while Haunted Dream is 8lb higher than when successful at Lingfield back in April. Most of the remainder step up in distance including Ripon runner-up Fishable and the stablemates Enfranchise and Approachability with the latter the least exposed. UNPLUGGED is also open to improvement having won over 1m2f here on his first start since 2019 and debut for the Easterbys’ yard. Needing only to be pushed out on that occasion, he can defy a 3lb rise. EXMINSTER - 6.15 Pontefract

The application of cheekpieces has worked the oracle with EXMINSTER (NAP) and Ed Bethell’s charge won a higher grade contest at York last month. He has scope for further progress in the headgear and can confirm running on the Knavesmire with Bullet Force. Aguaplano finished just ahead of Tarbaan when going close at York and both can figure again while Million Thanks ran well at Haydcock on his handicap debut and is preferred to Fiftyshadesaresdev, who placed in an easier race here last time. ABERAMA GOLD - 6.45 Pontefract