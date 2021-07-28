Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy's rides on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to the ride on Alcohol Free in the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Check out his thoughts on all his Wednesday rides.

WEDNESDAY RIDES - GOODWOOD RECOVERY RUN - 1.50

He’s back into handicap company and the handicapper has given him a chance. He’s slipped from 107 at the start of the year to 96. It will be interesting to see how we ride him. I’ll speak to Andrew Balding, but if I could lead on this horse I think it would make a big difference and he’s drawn in 12, so hopefully I can stay out from that draw and go forward on him. I like Kolisi, William Haggas’ horse who ran a career best at Salisbury last time and could be well treated off 87. I thought General Lee stepping up in trip was also interesting. I’ve ridden him a couple of times and just felt he was a staying horse. He’ll also handle the ground. It looks a very competitive race and will be hard to win. BOUNCE THE BLUES - 2.25

She was too keen at Windsor off a slow pace over a mile. In a big field I’m drawn 10 and I’d love to go forward on her. I think she’s good enough to win a race like this and I expect her to be one of the favourites. Hopefully I’ll give her a good enough ride and she’ll be bang there. She’s in good form and loves soft ground. NYMPHADORA - 3.00

She was a non-runner in the Princess Margaret as we thought this was a better opportunity for her, she’s a real five-furlong filly. She’s a listed winner, she won the Marygate at York which is always a good trial for the Queen Mary. I didn’t ride her at Royal Ascot, I don’t really know what went wrong. Hopefully this is more her sort of race, I think a fast five furlongs suits her well. I’ll get her out of the gates and have her bang there hopefully. ALCOHOL FREE - 3.35

Alcohol Free is in great form and any rain won’t inconvenience her. I was pleased with her when I rode her on Saturday and hopefully she’ll run a big race. She won’t have any problems with the track at Goodwood. She prefers to meet the ground and the first half of the race at Goodwood is going uphill and then it’s practically flat in the straight which will suit her fine. I’m drawn stall nine of 11 which isn’t ideal, particularly when there’s only one natural frontrunner in Century Dream. I think Poetic Flare will sit close to the pace and it will be interesting to see how they ride Lope Y Fernandez. Poetic Flare was so impressive in the St James’s Palace, I’ve got massive respect for him. FRANKELLA - 4.10

She’s back to five furlongs which will be interesting. Both her father and her mother were champions, Frankel and Arabian Queen. I think she’ll go on the ground. She’s never raced on it, but hopefully she’ll run a big race. I thought Canonized was improving, she’s obviously won at Goodwood before and is a very good filly. She just needs to learn how to relax. Coming down in grade, though, Frankella would have a chance. DESERT DOCTOR - 5.20