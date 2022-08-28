Freddie Gordon will bid to make his family proud aboard Psyche at Epsom Downs on Monday by making the most of what he has described as a “special moment” in the Garden Cider Amateurs’ Derby Handicap - just days after receiving his GCSE results.

Standing at 6’1 tall, the 16 year old is used to towering above his weighing room colleagues. However, Gordon hopes come the conclusion of the mile and a half contest he will finish head and shoulders above his 11 rivals in the prestigious amateur prize. In recent months the avid Chelsea FC fan has struck up a good rapport with the Lope De Vega gelding, who is trained by his dad Chris Gordon, having steered him to victory at Brighton and Wolverhampton along with finishing third last time out at Newbury. With the five year old appearing to have solid claims as far as form lines go Gordon is confident his mount will have no problems handling the unique track and believes he can give his dad, and mum Jenny, along with owner Les Gilbert a day to remember. Gordon said: “It is a special moment and a cool thing to do. I want to be a jump jockey so I never thought I’d be riding around the Derby track to be honest. “I’ve been riding him since I started as an amateur and recently we have struck up some good form. He has been running over similar distances. “He won over the Derby trip of a mile and a half at Brighton, then we won over a mile six at Wolverhampton and last time back at a mile and a half at Newbury he was third. “He will definitely handle the track well as he is a nice balanced horse. It would be lovely to win it for dad but it would also make his owner Les Gilbert’s day as he has helped me out tremendously. “It would be amazing to win it for my dad and it would be a real family effort.”

Unlike a lot of his colleagues in the saddle Gordon was a relative latecomer to the sport after only taking riding up about three years ago and had it not been for his pony Charlie a career in the sport might never have materialised after an inauspicious start. Gordon said: “I started off because I realised I wasn’t actually any good at anything else to be honest. I was not the best in school and I thought with riding I have everything I need so I decided to give it a go. “I only started when I was about 13 years old, I thought I might as well have a go at it. It took me a bit of time to get into it. I rode for a bit then I actually had a fall and I really went off it and I said I never want to jump a horse again. “All of a sudden I got a little pony called Charlie and I started jumping again and I got right back into it and he got me loving the sport. “I didn’t do any pony racing with him. I just did a load of hunting and pony club stuff with him but he got me going again.”

From those early days with the aforementioned Charlie, and a brief spell pony racing, a first foray into the point-to-point ranks beckoned last season for Gordon, who celebrated his first winner in that sphere back in February aboard Highway One O One. He added: “I did some point-to-pointing last season and I had Captain Buck’s who was one of Paul Nicholls’ beforehand. “We got it off him but we started off a bit slow with him as we didn’t know what to do with him then we ended up winning a few races with him last season. “He wasn’t my first winner as that came aboard one of mum and dad’s best horses, Highway One O One, which was a nice moment. “Mum and dad have been very supportive and they have given me some nice horses to ride. “Hopefully they will still help me out a little bit this coming season. It is quite nice riding for my dad as it is nice to be part of the family business.”