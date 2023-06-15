And following the exercise Appleby, who won the race 12 months ago with subsequent Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Rebel’s Romance, admitted he was pleased with how New London came through the workout.

Having been off the track since September, New London took the next step in his build-up towards his return to action on Tuesday when participating in a racecourse gallop at the July Course alongside stablemate Yibir, who is heading to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The Godolphin handler has earmarked the mile and a half Listed prize on Saturday July 1 as the intended target for the son of Dubawi, who only found Eldar Eldarov too strong in the final Classic of the year on his final start of last season.

Appleby said: “New London is yet to have his first run of the year but he did a nice bit of simple work with Yibir on Tuesday. He has done very well over the winter and he is a typical Dubawi in that going from three to four is potentially going to be when he is at his best.

“The form of the St Leger is working out extremely well. He is a horse that I felt probably didn’t quite stay that extended mile and three quarters that day.

“I feel a mile and a half will be his division this year and he will come up here for the Fred Archer next. He will be a class act on the day.”

Although New London holds Group One entries in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot, the Comer Group Irish St Leger at the Curragh and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, the Newmarket handler insists he is not looking beyond his next assignment.

Appleby added: “There is nothing long term in the back of my mind yet. You want to get that first run done and get their season going.

“He is an exciting horse to have around and hopefully he will be filing that mile and a half division for the second half of the season.”