The Frankie Dettori farewell tour will have plenty of highlights before he finally hands up his boots at the end of the season – but a 251/1 four-timer at Santa Anita will certainly be one of the more memorable ones.

Dettori, who will will team up with last year’s runner-up Country Grammer in the $20million Saudi Cup next weekend, announced his intention to retire from the saddle at the Breeders’ Cup meeting in November this year following a glittering career. His latest stint in North America has been hugely successful since he partnered the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer to success in the Grade Two San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita on Boxing Day. The 52-year-old still has plenty of star power and is arguably riding as well has he ever has in the last couple of months. Dettori started the ball rolling on a super Saturday in California when guiding home Piroli (2/1) for Michael McCarthy to land a mile claimer, before powering Harper’s Gallop (10/11 favourite) to success in the nine-furlong starter allowance for trainer Leonard Powell.