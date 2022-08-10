The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for Chris Waller in Australia, with the jockey aboard for her four-length success at Flemington in the ‘race that stops the nation’.

However, Verry Elleegant will not lack for assistance in the saddle when the three-times British champion Dettori takes the reins in Deauville’s 10-furlong Group One on August 21, as new handler Francis-Henri Graffard prepares the daughter of Zed for her European debut, which will serve as a prep race for the ultimate aim of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Graffard confirmed: “She is going to run in the Prix Jean Romanet with Frankie Dettori. Everything is fine with the mare and we are on course for Deauville on August 21.”